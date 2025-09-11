Loretta Sheridan Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Loretta Sheridan, MEng, LC, CCS, CCCA, CDT, MIES, as part of its 2025 honorees. A seasoned architectural specification writer with more than two decades of experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industry, Loretta is celebrated for her technical leadership, mentorship, and dedication to elevating construction documentation standards.Based in both Boise, Idaho, and Charleston, South Carolina, Loretta is a vital member of the CSHQA team, where she develops highly detailed and accurate specifications across a diverse range of project types. Her extensive credentials, including Construction Documents Technologist (CDT), Certified Construction Contract Administrator (CCCA), and Certified Construction Specifier (CCS), reflect her deep technical expertise and commitment to excellence.“Specification writing is where technical knowledge, attention to detail, and communication converge,” said Loretta. “I’ve always been drawn to the challenge of translating design intent into clear, actionable documentation that supports successful construction outcomes.”Known for her meticulous attention to detail, collaborative spirit, and strong communication skills, Loretta works closely with architects, engineers, and construction teams to ensure projects run smoothly—from initial design through to final installation. She also plays a prominent role in the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), serving as president of her local chapter, which gives her the opportunity to mentor emerging professionals and contribute to best practice development.Loretta earned her Master’s of Engineering degree in Construction Project Management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and also holds graduate degrees from Parsons School of Design and the University of Michigan. She is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), Specifications Consultants in Independent Practice (SCIP), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), and the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS).She credits her success to hard work, curiosity, and a lifelong commitment to learning. “I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors and to be involved in organizations like CSI, SCIP, and IES. They’ve helped shape my skills and broaden my perspective,” she shared. “Some of the best advice I’ve received was to fully apply myself, both in formal education and on the job, and to embrace new technologies as a way to improve not just my work, but my team’s success as well.”Whether developing complex technical documents or mentoring the next generation of professionals, Loretta’s career is defined by purpose, precision, and a passion for excellence.Learn More about Loretta Sheridan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/loretta-sheridan or through CSHQA, https://www.cshqa.com/people/loretta-sheridan/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

