Forest Stewardship Council US Announces 2025 Leadership Awards

FSC US President Sarah Billig and Chestnut Carbon Vice President of Project Development with 2025 President's Award. FSC US President Sarah Billig and Teakhaus President Enrique Espinosa with 2025 Leadership Award. FSC US President Sarah Billig and RoyOMartin Forest Certification and Wildlife Manager with 2025 Leadership Award.

FSC US recognizes 12 organizations forexcellence in the use of FSC-certified products, materials, and commitment to responsible forest management.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do the Estée Lauder Companies , the Seattle Aquarium, and Chestnut Carbon have in common? They are all using FSC certification to drive business success. These and the organizations featured below are what make FSC tick.We’re excited to announce the 2025 FSC Leadership Award winners! Now in their 14th year, the awards recognize excellence in the use of FSC-certified products, materials, and commitment to responsible forest management across industries, as well as in advocacy, conservation and leadership in the FSC community.Says Sarah Billig, FSC US President, “We are proud to recognize the following 12 organizations with Leadership Awards—celebrating those who are showing what it means to lead for forests, people, and markets. From innovation on the forest floor, to transformation in manufacturing and packaging, to leadership in the built environment, these awardees are proving that sustainability and business success go hand in hand. Each of them represents a piece of the larger story we’re writing together—that when we value forests in all the ways they matter, we build stronger communities, healthier ecosystems, and a more resilient future.”Read more about the 2025 FSC Leadership Award Winners:• Chestnut Carbon, President’s Award Winner - A leading developer of nature-based carbon removal projects, Chestnut builds long-term projects that offset carbon emissions by cultivating biodiverse forest ecosystems, improving air and water quality, and supporting local communities.• Cass County Land Department – For continuous FSC certification on 257,719 acres for 25 years on, one of Minnesota’s largest county-administered forest systems, with a philosophy of inclusive, community-centered land stewardship.• EdgeGrain by Zena Forest Products - For utilizing offcuts and wood from small-diameter trees - materials historically discarded or overlooked - Zena EdgeGrain™ significantly increases log yield while supporting forest restoration efforts.• EFM Investments & Advisory – for commitment to fish-forward, climate-smart forestry that builds forest health, species diversity, structural complexity, health and resilience, and creates value for tribal and non-tribal communities.• Pasque Paper Products – For supporting their Wolf Creek Hutterite Colony through the efficient production of FSC certified bath tissue. Their mission is to provide customers with the highest quality paper products while minimizing environmental impact.• RoyOMartin – For the management of nearly 550,000 acres of FSC certified timberland and manufacturing assets since 2002, ensuring they can continue providing the products our customers and communities need for years to come.• Teakhaus – For utilizing FSC Teak “waste logs”, transforming them into award-winning cutting boards and intentionally creating positive social impact for the communities creating them.• The Estée Lauder Companies – For the ambition to use responsibly sourced paper products whenever possible, with a goal to have 100% of their forest-based fiber cartons FSC certified by 2025.• TorZo Surfaces by Trillium Pacific Millwork – For manufacturing FSC Recycled Thin CLT panels made using scrap wood that would normally go to a landfill. Trillium Pacific Millwork has been FSC certified since 2009.In addition, the following building project was awarded a 2025 FSC Leadership Award:• The Seattle Aquarium Society, LMN Architects, and the Turner Construction Company for the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion. The 50,000sq ft project’s façade utilized 100% FSC Alaskan Yellow Cedar sourced from Taan Forestry, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Haida Nation’s Haida Enterprise Corporation.About the Forest Stewardship CouncilThe Forest Stewardship Council, the world’s most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. More than 3,000 companies and over 36 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States . For more information visit us.fsc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.