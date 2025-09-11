Erika Preuss Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Story of Reinvention, Bold Choices, and Living Life on Your Own Terms

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Preuss, founder of Ola Kala and creative force behind elite design projects through Genesis Innovations, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how reclaiming your direction—and your joy—can transform everything.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Preuss opens up about the moment she decided to take back the wheel and chart a new course. From the luxury design world to a life inspired by island living, she breaks down what it means to slow down, embrace change, and fully own your story."Chart your course for the life you want to live for you… we are all in charge of our own story!" said Preuss.Erika’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/erika-preuss63163492

