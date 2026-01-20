Wineries Can Reduce Costs, Increase Efficiency and Revenue With Flextank Solutions at Unified Symposium 2026

Flextanks help wineries create the space-efficiency, productivity, sustainabilitiy and revenue improvements. Wineries can reduce OpEx, and increase output and margin. Flextank Vessels are available in a wide range of sizes and styles including the Apollo Vortex, Eco, Dexter and Stackable Vessels, and Mega Flextank Fermentor Bins. Flextank advanced Oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide.

Flextank solutions give wineries faster turnaround, increased production, and expanded capacity and revenue.

Winemakers are stretched thin by competition, changing market conditions, labor availability, and rising tariffs. Flextank will help reduce barrel costs, and expand production, turnaround and revenue.” — Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Event: Unified Symposium https://www.unifiedsymposium.org/

• When: January 27-28, 2026

• Where: Flextank Booth #1120

• Location: Sacramento: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814

• Who: Flextank CEO, Jon Smalley and the Flextank Customer Service Team

• Presentation: 5 Proven Methods to Expand Winery Capacity and Increase Production Revenue in the Face of Increasing Tariffs and Costs

Flextank Chief Executive Officer Jon Smalley will give a presentation on ways wineries can reduce operational costs, expand production and improve revenue and margins in the face of rising costs, labor shortages and increased tariffs, at Booth #1120 in the Unified Symposium, January 27-28, in Sacramento at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

The Flextank Team will also provide expert guidance, real time winery OpEx improvement calculation, efficiency consultation and new production recommendations.

The Challenge Facing Wineries

Many wineries struggle with increased water and production costs, oak barrel tariffs, and shifts in customer demand. The Flextank recommendations can help wineries increase productivity, sustainability, faster turnaround, revenue and labor efficiency.

Event attendees and wine operators can access a real-time Productivity and Revenue Calculator and send the results directly to their email, via an interactive kiosk at Unified Booth #1120.

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Plan how to reduce overhead and costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Develop new, sustainable, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

About the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

For more than 30 years, the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium has served as a clearinghouse of information for wine and grape industry professionals and hosts the industry’s largest trade show, featuring more than 650 exhibitors and 800+ booths. For more information, visit www.unifiedsymposium.org

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-vessels and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available. Flextanks are: cost effective, sustainable, efficient, controllable, and award-winning. More than 5000 wineries, cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production Flextanks are proudly built in Vancouver, Washington, USA, with product dealers worldwide. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: https://flextank.com/ or call 1-360-450-2694.



Flextanks Help Winemakers Create Better Wines Faster, More Efficiently and with Higher Revenue.

