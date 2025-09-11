Temporary Lane Closure Scheduled for Minnesota Avenue at Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, the northbound outside lane of Minnesota Avenue will be temporarily closed between the Interstate 229 northbound on-ramp and the I-229 southbound off-ramp in Sioux Falls.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform grading operations behind the temporary retaining wall. Traffic will be carried through the work zone in the northbound inside lane of Minnesota Avenue. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduced their speed while workers and equipment are present.

The outside lane is anticipated to be reopened and traffic returned to its traditional configuration by 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

