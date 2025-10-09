Southbound Lanes on Interstate 29 Scheduled to Reopen Near Brookings

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Contact:

Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, the southbound lanes on Interstate 29 are scheduled to reopen to traffic. The southbound I-29 lanes were closed for an asphalt paving project from Estelline/Toronto (exit 150) to one mile south of Bruce/White (exit 140).

The southbound lanes are scheduled to reopen in the morning hours. Northbound I-29 will remain in a one-lane configuration until all cones and barrels are removed by crews. This work should be concluded by end of day.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously during this transition process and stay alert for equipment and crews in the work zone. The traveling public should follow all posted directional signage and speed limits to safely allow crews to transition traffic patterns.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-