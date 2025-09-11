ZoomRx and Watsi Mark 12 Years of Partnership, Delivering Life-Changing Care to Hundreds Globally

Donations from ZoomRx’s HCPs funded the surgery Tway needed to restore his health and confidence

More Than $340K Donated—Hundreds of Patients in 31 Countries Receive Life-Changing Care Thanks to Physician-Powered Giving

ZoomRx and its global network of healthcare professionals have created a culture of giving that quietly and steadily changes lives every day.” — Mackinnon Engen, Executive Director of Watsi

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomRx, a leading life sciences consultancy and analytics firm, today announced the continuing impact of its long-standing partnership with Watsi, a nonprofit dedicated to making life-changing healthcare accessible for patients around the globe. Over the past 12 years, healthcare professionals (HCPs) who participate in ZoomRx’s physician surveys have chosen to donate a portion of their honoraria through Watsi’s transparent, patient-first model—collectively funding critical treatments for hundreds of people worldwide.

Since the start of the collaboration, ZoomRx’s HCP community has helped fully fund medical care for more than 376 patients in 31 countries, contributing over $343,903 to Watsi. Donations have supported a wide range of patients—from newborns needing urgent surgery to young adults reclaiming dignity and independence after years of illness.

“Every time I see a new donation come in from ZoomRx, I’m floored,” said Mackinnon Engen, Executive Director of Watsi. “What makes this so powerful is not just the generosity—it’s the consistency. ZoomRx and its global network of healthcare professionals have created a culture of giving that quietly and steadily changes lives every day.”

Watsi’s model ensures that 100% of every donated dollar goes directly to patient care. Donors are able to track each patient’s story transparently online, from diagnosis to outcome, making the impact of each contribution deeply personal.

“Partnering with Watsi has been one of the most rewarding aspects of our work over the past 12 years,” said Aravind Vijaya Sarathy Nagarajan, Director of Community at ZoomRx. “What stands out is the generosity of our community of physicians, who have continually chosen to share their honoraria to help fund life-saving care. We are humbled to stand alongside Watsi in their mission to bring access and dignity to patients around the world.”

Individual healthcare professionals who participate in ZoomRx panels have donated thousands of times, with some contributing upwards of $1,000 each to help fund surgeries and treatments. Their ongoing commitment highlights a quiet transformation in how professionals connect to life beyond their clinics—using survey participation not only to shape medical decisions in life sciences, but also to directly change lives.

One recent example of impact is the story of Tway, a 20-year-old from Burma who lived for years with severe digestive conditions that left him isolated and ashamed. In June 2024, donations from ZoomRx’s HCPs funded the surgery he needed to restore his health and confidence. Today, Tway is healthy, hopeful, and rebuilding his life.

Through this partnership, ZoomRx reaffirms its commitment to embedding social impact directly into its business model—making giving not an afterthought, but a central part of its culture. Read Tway’s full journey here.

For more information about the partnership and to explore real patient stories, please visit: watsi.org/company/zoomrx.

About Watsi

Watsi is a nonprofit that enables anyone to directly fund life-changing healthcare for people around the world. 100% of donations go to patient care, with complete transparency from diagnosis to treatment. Learn more at watsi.org.

For interviews, additional patient stories, or high-resolution images, please contact Watsi at sonam@watsi.org

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a healthcare research and analytics company that helps life science teams make better, faster, patient-centered decisions. By connecting directly with physicians and patients, ZoomRx ensures that insights into healthcare are timely, accurate, and impactful. Learn more at zoomrx.com/HCP-community.

