ZoomRx Launches 'Sagan' – An AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Pharma Market Research

Sagan combines AI and real human voices through natural conversation to deliver market research insights with unprecedented speed and scale.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomRx, a leading life sciences strategic consultancy, today announced the launch of Sagan, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed to transform how pharma teams uncover insights from healthcare professionals and patients.

At its core, Sagan replaces outdated research methods with human-centered, AI-enhanced conversations. By uniting natural language interfaces, proprietary HCP/patient panels, and real-time analytics, Sagan enables pharmaceutical brands to get answers faster—and make better decisions sooner.

"For too long, life sciences research has forced a choice between the scale of data and the humanity of the story. Sagan changes all that. By centering the authentic perspectives of every HCP and patient, we can now deliver insights that have both quantitative rigor and profound qualitative depth—at a speed the industry has never seen before," explained Sriram Subramanian, ZoomRx's Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

Built around four foundational pillars—Authentic Voices, Natural Conversation, Limitless Scale, and Instant Answers—Sagan enables:

• On-demand AI-powered voice and text dialogues with real HCPs and patients

• Reimagined “Survey as a Conversation” offering, seamlessly blending qual and quant research types

• Voice-dictated patient chart audits via Patient Scribe

• On-demand simulations of HCP and patient personas

• Instant answers to any business question via Deep Search

ZoomRx will debut Sagan at the PMRC West Conference on June 12. People can experience Sagan for themselves now and see how ZoomRx is turning Carl Sagan’s words—“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known”—into a reality for pharma teams everywhere.

