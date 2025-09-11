Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney to mark 9/11 and the National Day of Service

CANADA, November 9 - “On this day 24 years ago, the world was forever changed after the deadliest-ever terrorist attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in this brutal attack, including 24 Canadians.

In the days that followed, Canadians stood with our American neighbours – showing friendship to those who were in need, and solidarity in a time of crisis. Nowhere was this more evident than in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, where families opened their homes to thousands of stranded airline passengers, many of whom were American. In that moment, the people of Gander exemplified the compassion and generosity of Canadians.

Today, as we mark the National Day of Service to honour those who stepped up to help in the aftermath of 9/11, we join Americans in remembrance and reflection, renewing the solemn vow to never forget.”

