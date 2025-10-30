Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul

CANADA, October 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

Amid rising global uncertainty, the leaders underscored their commitment to cooperation by agreeing to launch negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement. Thailand is Canada’s second-largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), yet there is still tremendous room for growth, building on the Team Canada Trade Mission to Thailand earlier this year.

The leaders also agreed to accelerate work to conclude a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement in 2026. Prime Minister Carney emphasised specific sectors, including agri-food, infrastructure, clean technology, and defence as areas for greater cooperation.

Prime Minister Carney commended Thailand on reaching a peace agreement with Cambodia and expressed Canada’s full support for its implementation.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Charnvirakul agreed to remain in close contact.

