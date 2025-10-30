Friday, October 31, 2025

CANADA, October 30 - Note: All times local and subject to change

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

12:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Working Luncheon Dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council.

Closed to media

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the APEC CEO Summit Leaders’ Special Session.

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of China, Xi Jinping.

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Dinner.

Closed to media