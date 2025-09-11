Governor Newsom proclaims Patriot Day

PROCLAMATION

On this 11th day of September, 24 years ago, nearly 3,000 innocent men, women, and children were taken from their families, and from us. The acts of terror on that day were meant to break the spirit of our nation and undermine the faith of Americans and the world in this country and all that we stand for. But even amidst these horrific attacks, we saw countless instances of selflessness and bravery, of first responders running into flames, of strangers stepping up to help one another.

On Patriot Day, we remember and honor the lives lost in this tragedy, and the heroism of all the courageous first responders and civilians who rushed into harm’s way to help others. Today, we also pay tribute to the selfless individuals who answered the call to defend their fellow Americans, unified in grief and an unshakeable resolve to protect our freedoms and way of life.

In honor of this day of remembrance, I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff. As we look back on this somber chapter in our history, let us pay tribute to the American heroes we have lost and recommit to protecting and preserving the fundamental American values that remain strong even 24 years after this attack.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2025 as Patriot Day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 9th day of September 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State