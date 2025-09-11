Systems Planning & Analysis Expands Significantly in Northern Virgini

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Systems Planning & Analysis, an independent tech and analytics firm specializing in security and defense, will expand its Northern Virginia operations with a $46.9 million in investment across the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County. The combined investments are expected to create over 1,200 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

As part of its headquarters expansion in the City of Alexandria, SPA has purchased a state-of-the-art office building and will undertake extensive renovations to create a modern, collaborative workspace for its employees. Investments will include new technology and infrastructure designed to foster an environment of creativity and productivity. The company plans to grow its headquarters workforce over the next five years, anticipating the creation of 494 new jobs in the City of Alexandria, contributing to the local economy and creating new employment opportunities.

In addition to the headquarters in the City of Alexandria, SPA is expanding its operations in Fairfax County. The company anticipates growth at its existing facility in Chantilly, while actively exploring new locations to accommodate its expanding workforce. Similar to its City of Alexandria investment, SPA will invest significantly in new technology and enhanced facilities, projecting the creation of 714 new jobs in Fairfax County.

“In Northern Virginia, SPA is expanding their operations at the speed of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s strategic location, pro-business policies, and access to world-class talent made the decision to grow here easy for the SPA team. Together, we are working to push creative boundaries in the world of data, security, and national defense.”

“After half a century of partnership with SPA, Virginia is beyond excited to see the company expand so rapidly in Northern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This announcement doesn’t just put SPA at the front of the pack, it puts the Commonwealth there as well. I am proud to join SPA, Alexandria, and Fairfax County in celebrating what this means for the region.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Alexandria and Fairfax County, two vibrant communities that have supported our growth for more than 50 years,” said SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional data-driven analytical insights to our clients while fostering innovation within our own organization. We are excited to welcome new talent and invest in the local economy.”

Overall, SPA’s planned investments in both the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County are expected to significantly elevate its operations and workforce over the next five years, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of advancing national security in a competitive marketplace through innovative strategies and approaches based on data-driven analysis.

“We congratulate Systems Planning & Analysis on this exciting next chapter of growth at their headquarters and across the region,” said City of Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins. “The purchase of their office headquarters is a signal of their commitment to and investment in Alexandria, where they will grow their workforce and community partnerships. This planned regional growth cements their place as a pillar of the defense and national security industry, and we are proud to add them to the growing list of Alexandria business success stories.”

“Fairfax County has long been a place where America’s most critical missions take root. Our vast national security ecosystem, our diverse and highly skilled workforce, and our strong base of defense, intelligence, and technology companies all make our community a trusted home for purpose-driven organizations,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Today’s investment announcement by SPA builds on that legacy. It represents confidence in our people, our assets, and our future. And it sends a message: Fairfax County is not only a place where companies grow, but also where the work of protecting our nation is carried forward. We are deeply honored that SPA has chosen Fairfax County for this critical expansion and look forward to supporting their continued growth in our community.”

“Systems Planning & Analysis’ expansion is a testament to the strength and potential of our community,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “Our local workforce’s skills and dedication have once again proven to be a driving force for business growth and expansion.”

“I am excited that SPA has chosen to expand its operations in the 36th district and bring hundreds of well-paying jobs to the area,” said Senator Stella Pekarsky. “I am proud that our region continues to grow as a hub for technology and innovation. Fairfax County and the 36th district continue to be unmatched in their ability to attract innovative companies such as SPA with our high-quality, well-trained workforce.”

“I am thrilled by today’s announcement of Systems Planning & Analysis’ expansion in the 9th District,” said Delegate Karrie K. Delaney. “Their partnership with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to bring over 700 new, high-paying jobs to our community is a testament to Chantilly’s role in our nation’s security and will continue to help Virginia families grow and prosper. I commend the VEDP for their work on this partnership and congratulate SPA on this incredible expansion and appreciate their continued investment in the 9th District.”

SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,800 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including land, undersea, surface and air warfare operations; intelligence community, radar and sensor systems; unmanned systems and counter systems; defense industrial base and economic security; space systems; ballistic missile systems; cybersecurity analysis and policy; and hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved $9.2 million in grants from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant to assist with the project.

VEDP will support SPA’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.