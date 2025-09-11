Mississippi Braces for Fall Allergies; Doctors Offer Patients Ways to Prevent Flare-ups

Mississippi braces for fall allergies

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi doctors are preparing for fall allergy season as autumn approaches. Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer than in the past. This longer season is due to warmer, longer summers, and to high pollen counts. Doctors at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic are preparing to see an influx of patients.

“People typically associate fall as prime time for allergies, especially for triggers such as ragweed pollen,” said Dr. Lindsey McMullan, a physician at Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic’s Hattiesburg location. “We see an uptick in patients during the fall. The warmer temperatures throughout the fall allow for a longer growing season. This means that more pollen gets released into the air, causing allergies to spike.”

To combat fall allergies, Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic offers a variety of treatments, including immunotherapy. They also spend a great deal of time educating their patients on ways to prevent flare-ups as allergy triggers become more threatening.

“If we can help patients with a plan, it can make allergy season more bearable for them,” said Dr. Chelle Wilhelm of MSAAC’s Jackson clinic. “A few things you can do are avoid allergy triggers as much as possible. You can track pollen counts online and try your best to stay indoors on particularly high days. Ragweed counts tend to be highest during the morning hours in fall.”

“Another helpful strategy is to change clothes if you’ve been outside for a large amount of time,” explained Dr. Joshua Fowler of MSAAC’s Starkville location. “This helps keep excess pollen from getting in your home. If you start to experience symptoms, it’s best to go ahead and start taking an allergy medication and talk to your doctor about treatment options. Allergies affect everyone differently. We are always here to help our patients figure out what works best for them.”

For more information on Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, visit msaac.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic

Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, P.A. has been serving Mississippi for more than 50 years. With clinics located in D’Iberville, Jackson, Ridgeland, Meridian, Mccomb, Oxford, Hattiesburg, and Starkville, their highly trained and respected network of allergy and asthma specialists are able to treat and assist patients from anywhere in Mississippi. Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic’s mission is to help patients who suffer from asthma and allergies find relief through a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

