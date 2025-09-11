Maya Mihajlovic Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Insights on Purpose-Led Leadership, Resilience, Redefining Success

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maya Mihajlovic, founder of MaYa Creative Spaces, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how love, forgiveness, and authenticity have shaped her approach to business—and why leading with purpose is the most powerful strategy of all.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Mihajlovic opens up about building a thriving design firm in a competitive industry by focusing on relationships, resilience, and staying true to herself. From failing fast to protecting her energy, she shares the mindset shifts that helped her turn challenges into momentum—and clients into raving fans."Self-care is not selfish: it’s how you protect your energy and stay aligned," said Mihajlovic.Maya’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/maya-mihajlovic

