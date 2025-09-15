Jean Fallacara Joins Jupiter Neurosciences as Co-Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for Nugevia™

Announcing Nugevia

Lifespanning Founder Jean Fallacara Joins Jupiter Neurosciences as Co-Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board

Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS)

Proud to be part of shaping the future of longevity, neuroscience, and human performance with Jupiter Neurosciences and its Nugevia brand” — Jean Fallacara, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespanning today proudly announced that its founder, Jean Fallacara , has been appointed Co-Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for Nugevia ™, the consumer longevity brand of Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS).This appointment underscores a shared mission between Lifespanning and Jupiter Neurosciences: making longevity, neuroprotection, and human performance accessible through the fusion of cutting-edge science and real-world wellness strategies.Fallacara, internationally recognized as a pioneer in biohacking, biotechnology, and human optimization, will play a key role in shaping the scientific direction of Nugevia™. His focus will be on advancing science-driven wellness, neuroprotection, and performance strategies to help people live longer, better, and sharper.“Thrilled to share that I’ve joined Jupiter Neurosciences as Co-Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for Nugevia. Proud to be part of shaping the future of longevity, neuroscience, and human performance with Jupiter Neurosciences and its Nugevia brand, advancing science-driven wellness and neuroprotection to help people live longer, better, and sharper. Excited to bring my experience in biohacking + longevity & wellness strategy to a team that’s pushing boundaries in science and health innovation. The mission: helping people live longer, better, sharper. Let’s go.” — Jean FallacaraChrister Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences, welcomed the appointment, noting that Fallacara’s expertise and track record at the forefront of the longevity and wellness ecosystem make him an invaluable leader as the company advances both its clinical pipeline and consumer-facing Nugevia™ products.Lifespanning views this partnership as a natural extension of its mission: amplifying the convergence of science, culture, and storytelling to bring longevity into the mainstream.About LifespanningLifespanning, founded by Jean Fallacara, is a global longevity platform uniting science, technology, wellness, and culture. Through its marketplace, media, and method, Lifespanning empowers people to extend not just their lifespan but their healthspan, delivering science-backed strategies and products for vitality, performance, and quality of life.About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ: JUNS) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, alongside its consumer longevity brand, Nugevia™. Powered by JOTROL™, its patented resveratrol-based delivery platform, Jupiter aims to bring both clinical and consumer solutions that support neuroprotection, resilience, and healthy aging.

