LifespanningRx Is Now Live: Prescription Peptides Now Available in 48 States

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespanning Media Corp announces the official launch of LifespanningRx, its clinical telehealth platform providing access to prescription peptides, NAD ⁺ therapies, and personalized longevity protocols across 48 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.Designed to expand access to evidence-informed interventions, LifespanningRx integrates secure telehealth consultations, advanced biomarker assessment tools, and licensed pharmacy partnerships to streamline personalized healthspan optimization.“Peptides, NAD, and precision-guided supplementation are no longer niche solutions,” said Jean Fallacara , Founder & CEO of Lifespanning. “We view them as foundational components of modern longevity care. LifespanningRx brings structure, oversight, and access to a space that’s long been fragmented.”Key Features of LifespanningRx Include:Secure Telehealth Consultations: HIPAA-compliant virtual visits with licensed providers to assess eligibility for NAD⁺, peptides, and micronutrient protocols.Personalized Protocols: Data-informed treatment plans tailored to biomarkers, goals, and lifestyle inputs.Prescription Fulfillment: Approved therapies routed through compliant U.S. pharmacies and research-grade suppliers.Ongoing Support: Year-round service, 7 days a week, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PST, with follow-up protocols adjusting to lab or wearable data.Educational Access: Mechanism overviews and protocol guidance to support informed use and adherence.The platform currently serves residents in 48 states and Washington, D.C., excluding Alabama and Mississippi due to regulatory limitations.“LifespanningRx reflects our commitment to removing barriers; geographic, systemic, or informational—to longevity-focused care,” said Fallacara. “This initiative underscores our belief that long-term health optimization should be structured, science-aligned, and broadly accessible.”Compliance and Operational StandardsLifespanningRx meets applicable telehealth regulations, licensing requirements, and Good Faith Exam protocols on a state-by-state basis. All operations adhere to HIPAA and relevant healthcare compliance standards.For eligibility, consultations, or more information, visit: www.lifespanning.com For press or media inquiries, contact: hello@lifespanning.com

