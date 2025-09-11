Tiffany Kim, PA-C Joins Professional Team at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Las Vegas, Nevada

Tiffany Kim, PA-C, joins the professional team at Crovetti Orthopaedics in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Patients need to understand their conditions, they need to feel heard, and they need to know we are here to help them. It’s a responsibility I have never taken lightly.” — Tiffany Kim, PA-C

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Always in search of new ways to enhance premium patient services, Michael Crovetti, Jr., DO – founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine – is pleased to announce the addition of Tiffany Kim, PA-C to the practice’s dedicated and experienced medical team.In her role with Crovetti Orthopaedics, Ms. Kim will assist patients during clinic visits and support physicians in surgery at both the Henderson and Las Vegas locations. She is a Nevada-licensed Physician Assistant, certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), and holds certifications in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Basic Life Support, as well as a DEA license.Ms. Kim brings a diverse educational and clinical background to her new position. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from California State University, Monterey Bay.During her undergraduate studies, she worked in ophthalmology as a Lead Medical Assistant and Surgical Technician—an experience that sparked her interest in surgery and specialty medicine.Her graduate training included surgical rotations in general, spinal, vascular, and plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as family medicine, emergency care, pediatrics, women’s health, and internal medicine. Many of these rotations took place in underserved and agricultural communities across Northern California.Working with patients from a wide range of cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, she gained insight into the challenges people face in accessing consistent care. This further shaped her holistic, patient-first approach that emphasizes the connection between overall well-being and individual medical conditions.After completing her degree, Ms. Kim spent time in Virginia assisting a reconstructive hand surgeon, before relocating to Southern Nevada. Here in Las Vegas, she acquired valuable experience in geriatric primary care—evaluating, managing, and treating patients, ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests, and coordinating interdisciplinary care. As the external care needed often included treating orthopaedic conditions, over time she found herself drawn to the practice and developed a lasting interest in the specialty.That interest led her to Crovetti Orthopaedics. “I knew of Crovetti Ortho’s excellent reputation as they worked with many of my geriatric patients. And when I met and spent time with the Crovetti team, I discovered an incredible resource of mentors who I realized could help me grow as a PA in this field. But perhaps what stood out most to me was realizing the entire staff shared my values of patient-first care. That made me confident I had found the right place.”At the heart of Ms. Kim’s philosophy is the belief that medicine is not only about procedures but also about people. She prioritizes listening, communication, and compassion in every encounter. “Patients need to understand their conditions, they need to feel heard, and they need to know we are here to help them,” she explained. “It’s a responsibility I have never taken lightly.”In addition to clinical care, Ms. Kim is a strong advocate for patient education. She has organized and delivered programs such as “DocTalks” for senior living residents and in-service training for nursing staff, empowering patients and families with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their health. She believes education is an extension of treatment, and knows that when patients feel informed and involved, they are more motivated and successful in following their care plans.Speaking for the practice, Dr. Crovetti added, “Ms. Kim really is one of us, and by that I mean she shares our view that patient concern and treatment are always the #1 priority. With her background and dedication to excellence, she will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.