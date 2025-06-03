Dr. Casey Burchill, DPM FACFAS, Foot and Ankle Surgeon, Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Las Vegas

Dr. Casey Burchill, DPM FACFAS Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics Team

Dual Board Certified Specialist Brings Experience and Expertise to Patients at Crovetti Ortho's Private Surgical and Recovery Suites

Dr. Crovetti and I share the same passion for patient care. Whether that means getting them back to their sport or improving their daily lives, we both want to help our patients achieve their goals.” — Dr. Casey Burchill, DPM FACFAS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Crovetti, Jr., DO , founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine , is pleased to welcome Dr. Casey Burchill, DPM FACFAS to his surgical team. Dr. Burchill specializes in the evaluation and treatment of orthopaedic injuries and conditions affecting the foot and ankle.“I was considering expanding my own practice when I learned that Dr. Crovetti was seeking a physician-surgeon with my specific skill set,” says Dr. Burchill. “After meeting with him and discussing the opportunity, and the underlying philosophy of Crovetti Ortho – it was clear we shared the same values and passion for patient care. Whether that means getting patients back to their sport or improving their daily lives, we both want to help our patients achieve their goals.”His passion for foot and ankle medicine stems from personal experience. Once the second-fastest runner in Arizona State University history and a qualifier for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Dr. Burchill’s dreams of Olympic glory were halted by a foot injury during a backpacking trip.That injury became a turning point. Redirecting his planned medical career, he pursued a podiatric specialty—now helping others get back on their feet, just as he once had to do himself.Board Certified in both Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery and Forefoot Surgery, Dr. Burchill treats a range of conditions including rearfoot and ankle reconstruction, complex foot, ankle, and leg deformities, ankle fusion, metatarsal fractures, and lateral ankle surgery. His intensive training at leading medical institutions makes him uniquely qualified in this field.Dr. Burchill completed a rigorous three-year residency in podiatric surgery at Emory University’s Department of Orthopedics, home to the prestigious Emory Program. Founded in 1969 by surgical pioneer E. Dalton McGlamry, the Emory Program was the first in the nation to offer a three-year surgical residency for podiatrists, with a specialized focus on rearfoot and ankle reconstruction and trauma. The Emory Program—widely regarded as the premier training ground for foot and ankle reconstructive surgery—culminated in Dr. Burchill serving as Primary Chief Resident. He later joined the faculty of the residency’s educational arm, The Podiatry Institute, where he now lectures nationally and teaches surgical skills courses to train other podiatric surgeons.Before residency, he earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois. His undergraduate studies were completed at Arizona State University on a full Track & Field scholarship, majoring in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Biomechanics.Choosing Las Vegas to begin his career, Dr. Burchill has worked in private practice and served as Foot and Ankle Trauma and Reconstructive Surgeon at Sunrise Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center.To him, joining Crovetti Ortho was a natural step – not only to collaborate with Dr. Crovetti, but also to offer patients access to the practice’s unique private surgery and recovery centers.Dr. Casey Burchill’s patient care philosophy is rooted in partnership. He encourages patients to take ownership of their healing journey, explaining, “This isn’t going to work if I care more about your foot than you do.” He helps them set realistic goals, celebrating each milestone they achieve. “I know what hard work it is. The best thing in the world is seeing my patients ditch the crutches, walk again, and enjoy their lives to the fullest.”Dr. Michael Crovetti adds that “I’m certain that the addition of Dr. Burchill to the Crovetti Ortho team will benefit our patients, our practice, and the community. His combination of expertise and dedication to patient care furthers the Crovetti Ortho commitment to excellence. Welcome aboard, Dr. Burchill!

