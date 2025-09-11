Shanna Summers Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Faith-Driven Education

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanna Summers, founder of Greater Vision Academy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith and resilience shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Summers explores the power of creating nurturing educational environments, and breaks down how mentorship and faith-based leadership can inspire growth and respect.“God’s provision can turn challenges into opportunities for growth,” said Summers.Shanna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/shanna-summers

