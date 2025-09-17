Theta Lake Continues Unprecedented AI and Digital Communication Governance Innovation Pace, Delivers Hundreds of New Capabilities for Capture, Archiving, eDiscovery, Inspection, Surveillance, and Enforcement

The DCGA Industry’s Fastest Time-to-Value Platform Adds Innovations for Mobile and Voice Channels, Project and Social Tools, eDiscovery and AI Governance

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a top scoring Gartner Critical Capabilities provider and multi-award winning leader of Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) solutions, including UC Today’s Compliance Product of the Year award , today announced it has added over 150 industry-first capabilities to the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, further extending its leadership in delivering a unified and full-featured DCGA solution. The new innovations come off of the industry-defining release of the Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Suite , developed to ensure AI Communications (aiComms) use in today’s digital workplace, such as Zoom AI Companion and Microsoft Copilot is safe, correct and compliant. The firm has worked closely with some of the world’s largest and leading financial services institutions to align compliance and security obligations and requirements while accelerating the successful adoption of modern communication tools.Theta Lake’s day-one mission has been to deliver a unified DCGA platform. One that eliminates the limitations of siloed eComms archives and compliance voice recording with support for all content types and channels. One that extends from capture, archiving, investigations, supervision, and surveillance to user governance, data protection, and controls enforcement. While also solving the hard-to-adopt, slow-time-to-value, and closed systems that restrict access and prevent organizations from leveraging their own data. The Theta Lake Compliance and Risk Suite with platform APIs delivers on that mission with its three integrated and unified modules: Unified Capture, Unified Search & Archiving, and Proactive Compliance.Unified Capture allows customers to collect and reconcile communications from any UCC or AI communication tool and communication modality, conduct real time analysis for risk at capture, and send that for retention to any and all existing archive or storage tools to enable better use of those UCC and AI tools and reduced off-channel communications.- Over 80 innovations were released for Unified Capture with over 8 new certified capture integrations with reconciliation and additional API endpoints including LeapXpert, with support for WeChat, WhatsApp, LINE, Signal and more; BT Group Mobile SMS; Instagram for Business; Zoom Clips; RingCentral Webinars; YouTube; Ziflow; and Jira collaboration capture and reconciliation.- Additional capture and reconciliation highlights include the AI Communications (aiComms) capture across Copilot and Zoom AI Companion. This includes breadth and depth of Zoom coverage with integrated Zoom Phone Support for selective capture for AI Call Summary and support for Zoom AI Companion Conversations, additional Zoom enhancements including Workvivo by Zoom support to capture content for selective audience types, and selective Zoom generated transcript for the meeting as well as closed captions capture and new diarization for transcripts in Microsoft Teams Compliance Recorder and upstream Movius Mobile Communications Capture Reconciliation.Unified Search & Archiving delivers market leading case management, investigations, and eDiscovery, in either a low friction, no storage cost and fully reconciled store-and-forward mode or a unified, audit-trail and 17a-4 compliance archive across all modalities with better ROI, BYOS, BYOK, full API access, no data hostage fees and full data access with search at scale in seconds.- Over 30 innovations were released for Unified Search and Archiving with highlights including integrated data export capabilities for Relativity; new Unified Identities reporting and analytics including archived comms and legal hold visibility for users with multiple identities across multiple platforms; unified identity-based legal holds for streamlined coverage across tools, channels and communication types; new bulk record API for direct access to data in Theta Lake, new extraction, import, and export options; increased BYOS storage options, and more.Proactive Compliance improves the effectiveness of incident and risk detection; the scale of review efficiency; and provides the industry’s only suite of features to respond to incidents with corrective controls and remediation options at the UCC platform or communication layers. Together, these capabilities reduce false positives in supervision and wasted review time, while improving outcomes and providing corrective controls that measurably reduce regulatory, conduct, and data security risks. The result is more accurate risk detection and identification of items of interest, with fewer time-wasting false positives.- Over 50 innovations were released for Proactive Compliance with highlights including new detection classifiers for identifying conversations of sensitive documents, market abuse and manipulation, and new native language detection in Polish, Turkish, and Cantonese; new detection coverage for conduct, data security, and regulatory risks in Copilot Prompts and Copilot responses; new AI Compliance Advisor to add more assistance and automation scale for review teams; new explainability features for reviewers and AI policy teams in the detections, in reports, and via the API; new insight and analytics reports; and more.“Our latest innovations illustrate where our clients are going, increasingly looking to adopt new AI functionality in the workplace and in Theta Lake across meshed, multi-platform UCC environments, and in doing so, seeking superior DCGA capabilities to ensure regulatory alignment and better compliance and security outcomes,” said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer at Theta Lake. “Our new capabilities enable them to modernize their communication choices and embrace the rapidly accelerating need for not just inspecting these new aiComms, but also for ensuring strong AI Governance."“With over 150 new capabilities spanning AI governance, mobile messaging, social media, project management, and more, Theta Lake is setting the pace for what modern Digital Communications Governance should look like,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “Organizations today need DCGA solutions that not only keep up with the rapid evolution of communication tools, but also make compliance faster, more accurate, more scalable, and more cost-effective. Theta Lake continues to lead the way by delivering unified, innovative capabilities that address compliance challenges across every channel and modality.”About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural, and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

