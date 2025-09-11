Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705: Automotive Icons confirmed as Classic‑Car Weekend Returns

Curated three-day celebration of cars, culture, cuisine & hospitality returns at the Palazzo di Varignana resort in the hills of Bologna from September 26-28

BOLOGNA, LONDON, ITALY, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705: Automotive Icons confirmed as one of the world’s Most Enchanting Classic‑Car Weekend Returns

● The ultra-rare Ferrari 121 LM (1955), Walter Maurer’s BMW M1 “Exclusiv” (1979), and a rare Ferrari 250 Cabriolet Pininfarina are among some of the highlight cars on display

● Unique classes confirmed Vintage Elegance, Motori per il Dopoguerra (Engines of the Postwar Era), Raffinatezza Italiana (Italian Refinement), Aerodynes, Gioielli di Maranello (Jewels of Maranello), and Supercar (Supercars)

● Global panel of jurors led by Stefano Pasini with acclaimed names including Lorenzo Ramaciotti, Stephen Bayley, Laura Kukuk, and Adolfo Orsi

● For more information on the 2025 event, cars and jury panel including limited ticket sales, visit: www.varignana1705.com/en

● Media assets can be downloaded here: bit.ly/ConcorsoVarignana1705

Varignana, Italy - September 11 2025: The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 returns to Palazzo di Varignana for a three‑day celebration of automotive artistry from September 26 to 28, 2025, bringing together some of the world’s most rare and significant automobiles.

Building on the remarkable success of 2024, when Giuseppe Matildi’s 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB was named Best of Show, the 2025 edition elevates the experience with a global jury, an exclusive Supercar class for post‑1973 models, and a curated roster that fuses design, engineering and Italian lifestyle into a premier weekend for collectors and motoring enthusiasts from around the world.

In just three years, the Concorso has earned recognition as one of Europe’s most distinctive concours events, and a new highlight of the international collector car calendar. This year the event opens its doors to the public on 27 September.

This year's event will gather some of the most extraordinary cars ever built, each competing within one of the concours’ six rare categories. Among the standouts is Rita Hayworth’s Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet, entered in Aerodynes.. This Pininfarina-bodied cabriolet, powered by a 2.5-litre inline-six, epitomises postwar glamour. With only 40 examples built, it is not only a symbol of Italian design excellence but also a living link to Hollywood’s golden age.

Joining it is the 1955 Ferrari 121 LM, an ultra-rare competition car with just four ever produced. Powered by a 4.4-litre Lampredi straight-six delivering over 330 hp, the 121 LM is remembered for its fierce presence at endurance racing’s highest stage, including the Mille Miglia and Le Mans. Also from Maranello comes the Ferrari 250 Cabriolet Pininfarina (late 1950s), an elegant Colombo V12-powered grand tourer, and the celebrated Ferrari Daytona 365 GTB/4, a 352 hp icon of the supercar era, both contesting in Gioielli di Maranello (Jewels of Maranello).

Italy’s greatest collector, Corrado Lopresto, presents his 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500SS Berlinetta Pininfarina, a one-off masterpiece originally delivered to Sicily. Notable as the first car in history to feature twin headlights, this remarkable Alfa has won no fewer than 11 Best in Show awards worldwide, underlining its status as one of the most important postwar Italian cars ever built.

From France comes the Bugatti Type 40 Duval (1928), a jewel of Vintage Elegance (Pre-war). Delivered in early 1929 to Robert Sénéchal’s Stand-Auto dealership in Paris, this car was clothed by Duval in a unique beige-and-black coachwork. Purchased new by a famous French ballerina who kept it until the 1950s, it later passed to the Jeangirard family, who cherished it until 2017. With just three owners from new, full matching numbers, and a sympathetic restoration that preserved its wonderful patina, the Bugatti is today certified with ASI Targa Oro and FIVA papers, and is eligible for the Mille Miglia.

Adding a contemporary flourish, the BMW M1 “Exclusiv” (1979) will compete in Supercars. Designed by artist Walter Maurer as a one-off expression of avant-garde aesthetics, it combines 1970s motorsport heritage with a 3.5-litre straight-six producing over 270 hp. Rarely shown outside Germany, it stands as a bridge between roadgoing art and high-performance engineering.

Under the guidance of President of the Concorso Massimo Dall’Olmo, a ten-member jury, presided over by Stefano Pasini, will evaluate cars across six rare classes. The panel features global design and heritage authorities such as Lorenzo Ramaciotti, Stephen Bayley, Laura Kukuk and Adolfo Orsi.

“In just three years, the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 has grown into a true celebration of excellence,” said Carlo Gherardi, Founder of Palazzo di Varignana. “This event reflects our passion for beauty, heritage, and innovation. All qualities that define both the Motor Valley and our resort. We are proud to welcome collectors and enthusiasts from around the world to experience an unforgettable blend of motoring culture and Italian lifestyle.”

This year’s edition of the Concorso features Azimut, one of the leading independent European asset management groups, as main sponsor: “The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 is a prestigious event that celebrates the cultural and historical value of the automobile” said Monica Liverani CEO at Azimut Capital Management and Chief Sustainability Officer at Azimut Holding.

“These are values we feel deeply connected to through our Azimut Automobile Heritage Enhancement (AHE) fund, the world’s first evergreen fund dedicated to historic cars. It is a highly innovative product that invests in luxury classic cars, supercars and hypercars, recognizing them not only as masterpieces of design and engineering but also as unique assets within the investment landscape. We are delighted to be part of this edition of the Concorso and to contribute to the success of an event that embodies excellence, passion and innovation”.

The Concorso is distinguished by its setting within the grounds of the Palazzo di Varignana resort, with panoramic views, five restaurants and world-class cuisine, a wellness spa, and refined hospitality that frame the cars in an atmosphere of elegance. This year visitors will have the opportunity to experience the event on Saturday, 27 September, enjoying an exclusive chance to admire some of the world’s most extraordinary cars in a setting that celebrates Italian art, design, cuisine and culture.

Marco Preti, CEO of Cribis, main sponsor of the event commented: “The automotive industry has always been one of the most authentic expressions of Made in Italy excellence, a sector that over the years has achieved extraordinary milestones thanks to innovation, creativity, and passion, establishing itself as a pillar of our industrial and cultural identity. The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 has, in recent years, become a key occasion to celebrate this tradition and highlight its future. Cribis is proud to support an event that brings together culture, beauty, and engineering — expressions of what makes our country truly unique.”

With the patronage of the Motor Valley Association and ASI – Automotoclub Storico Italiano, and the partnership of Autodromo di Imola Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the support of Azimut Capital Management, Cribis, Emma Villas and Fiore 1827 the Concorso is cementing its place as the grand finale of the international concours season.

For event details and ticket purchases, visit: www.varignana1705.com

About the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705

The Varignana 1705 Concours d’Elegance is a celebration of automotive artistry and elegance, organized by Palazzo di Varignana. Held in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley, this exclusive event features a curated selection of vintage cars built before 1973, each meticulously judged by a distinguished panel of experts. https://www.varignana1705.com/en/

About Palazzo di Varignana

Palazzo di Varignana is a captivating resort nestled in the hills outside Bologna. Spanning 30 hectares of scenic countryside, it offers 150 elegantly appointed rooms, five restaurants, refined event spaces, a spacious spa, top-tier sports facilities, and picturesque trails for trekking and biking. It’s a haven for those seeking tranquillity and natural beauty in the heart of Emilia-Romagna.

https://www.palazzodivarignana.com/en/



