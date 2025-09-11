California Correctional Institution Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

TEHACHAPI – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the Sept. 9, 2025, death of an incarcerated person at California Correctional Institution (CCI) as a homicide following a review by the Kern County Coroner.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., staff found Malik Campbell unresponsive in his cell and immediately responded, removing his cellmate Donte Walker from the cell. Staff initiated life-saving measures on Campbell and activated 911. Emergency medical personnel continued CPR as Campbell was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area where he was pronounced deceased by a paramedic at 5:04 p.m. No staff or additional incarcerated people were injured.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Walker was placed in restricted housing pending investigation into this case by the CCI Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The Office of the Inspector General was notified, and the Kern County Coroner will determine Campbell’s official cause of death.

Campbell, 26, was received from San Diego County on Oct. 23, 2024. He was sentenced to 26 years for voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of street gang act in commission of violent felony, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and carrying a loaded firearm in public/not the registered owner.

Walker, 29, was received from Sacramento County on June 16, 2022, sentenced to four years for second-degree robbery as a second striker. He was also sentenced by Placer County on Nov. 2, 2022, to eight months for conspiracy to commit crime.

CCI opened as a male institution in 1954, and houses more than 2,470 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. CCI offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,344 people.

Malik Campbell (Deceased)

Donte L. Walker

