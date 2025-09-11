Retail Lockbox, Inc. President, Craig Dawson Honored as 'Director of the Year'

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail Lockbox, Inc. is thrilled to announce that President, Craig Dawson, has been named "Director of the Year" by Puget Sound Business Journal.This prestigious award celebrates leaders who have demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic guidance, and a deep commitment to their company and industry. The "Director of the Year" award is presented annually to an influential leader who has made a significant impact on their company and the broader industry. The selection criteria include financial performance, corporate governance, innovation, and community involvement.Craig Dawson – the visionary behind Retail Lockbox, Inc. since its inception, has been instrumental in shaping our journey from a small office in Seattle. Under Craig’s guidance and leadership, the company has achieved significant growth and has made ground-breaking innovations.Craig's leadership, wisdom and relentless dedication are the very foundation of this company. This award is a powerful testament to his exemplary leadership and the lasting impact he has had on our team and our community. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition. In addition to his role at Retail Lockbox, Inc. Craig is an executive on several professional boards, including Washington Trust Bank, Washington Round Table, McKinstry, Broadmoor Golf Club and Boise Cascade.About Retail Lockbox, Inc.Founded in 1994 by Craig Dawson and Walt Townes, Retail Lockbox, Inc. began in a small Seattle office with six employees. The company's mission was to become the premier lockbox, merchant services, and document management provider in the West, focusing on fast, efficient, and error-free bill payment and imaging services tailored to each client's needs. Since then, the company has expanded into a 43,000-square-foot facility specifically designed for its operations, and in 2006, it launched its sister company, Retail Lockbox Merchant Services, LLC to address the growing electronic payments industry with its Paystationtools. In 2023, Retail Lockbox, Inc. acquired Houston-based eRemitt, LLC. Today, the company is still growing and now services clients across the nation with the help of a dedicated team.

