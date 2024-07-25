Retail Lockbox, Inc. Makes Endowment to University of Washington Foster School of Business to Support Black Students
Retail Lockbox Continues its Community Outreach and SupportSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 8th, 2024, Frank Hodge, Dean of University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, along with other representatives from UW paid a visit to Retail Lockbox, Inc.’s headquarters in Seattle, WA for a momentous occasion.
The purpose of the event was to recognize Retail Lockbox, Inc. as a longtime supporter and advocate of UW’s Foster School of Business, and to celebrate the establishment of a new endowment to support Black students through the Consulting and Business Development Center (CBDC).
RETAIL LOCKBOX, INC. & UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Retail Lockbox, Inc.’s President, Craig Dawson graduated from UW’s Foster School of Business in 1985 with a degree in Business Administration. But his legacy at the University of Washington didn’t begin with him. Dawson is a third-generation UW alum, whose mother Daisy Dawson moved from Alabama to Washington state in 1944 and graduated with a degree in education from UW in 1948. Her life and achievements are archived in the Special Collections Division of the UW Library system – Daisy Tibbs Dawson Papers. https://guides.lib.uw.edu/pnw-african-american/daisy Dawson’s brother received his degree from UW in 1972, and his daughter graduated there in 2013. In addition to Dawson, Retail Lockbox, Inc. Co-Founder Walt Townes graduated from UW in 1985, and Dawson’s wife and Retail Lockbox, Inc. CFO Joan Dawson graduated from UW in 1980.
ADVOCATING FOR RACIAL EQUITY
Since founding Retail Lockbox, Inc. in 1994, Dawson has used his leadership and influence to actively engage in fighting for racial equity and providing pathways for diverse citizens and communities to succeed. He serves on the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE) coalition as Co-Chair, the University of Washington Foster School of Business Consulting and Business Development Center, the Rainier Scholars Resource Council, and is a past 25+ year member of the Rotary of Downtown Seattle, and Past President and one of the Founders of Tabor 100. Dawson recently founded the Black Business Warehouse, a company that helps Black businesses and individuals’ contract with major business enterprises.
A LEGACY FOR UW AND THE CITY OF SEATTLE
The Consulting and Business Development Center (CBDC) is a flagship program within the Foster School of Business that supports students using experiential learning. As Hodge explained, “The program allows students to have experiences that further their education and benefit our communities. 54% of last year’s incoming students were first-generation, meaning they are coming from families where their parents didn’t go to college. Having these experiential learning opportunities are critically important to showing these students how their education can make a real difference in their lives and the lives of others.” The endowment will provide financial assistance to support Black students at the Foster School of Business through programs like the CBDC. Dawson describes the fund as “a legacy that will continue to grow, and one that is only possible because of the work of the employees at Retail Lockbox, Inc. Work that is making a difference in the communities of Seattle.”
