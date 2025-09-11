Rosemary Mogannam Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transformative Change

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemary Mogannam, founder of iheartsf, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how bold creativity and purpose-driven strategy can reshape lives and communities.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Mogannam explores the power of shifting perspectives to spark personal and social change, and breaks down how branding, design, and an ecosystem business model can drive impact without relying on donations.“Honesty with yourself is the foundation of empowerment,” said Mogannam.Rosemary’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rosemary-mogannam63398794

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.