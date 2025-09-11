Kate Castro Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Story of Healing, Creativity, and Inner Strength

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Castro, singer-songwriter and CEO of SenseK8, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she opens up about facing adversity, rediscovering purpose, and the inner transformation that followed her cancer diagnosis.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Castro shares how she transmuted pain into purpose by embracing spirituality, releasing expectations, and finding power in stillness. Her journey reminds viewers that healing begins within—and that our greatest gifts often emerge in the silence."Power is born in the majesty of silence," said Castro.Kate’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kate-castro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.