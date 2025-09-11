Integrity Rotational Molding Accelerates Growth with Facility Expansion and Equipment

Integrity Rotational Molding Company Team 2025 Company Event Integrity Rotational Molding Company Team 2024 Company Event Integrity Roto Molding Company Logo

Integrity Rotational Molding expands facilities and equipment to support rapid growth and projected 40% sales increase in 2026.

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Rotational Molding, LLC, a leading Indiana-based rotational molder, is entering a new phase of growth and innovation with major facility upgrades and new equipment.

In 2025, Integrity Rotational Molding saw over 20% year-over-year growth, with an additional 35% to 40% increase projected in 2026 due to the upcoming launch of their own product line. This explosive demand has prompted strategic investments in new manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

"We are seeing tremendous momentum across both custom molding and our branded product lines," said Terry Stemple, Owner and CEO of Integrity Rotational Molding. "Our growth has been steady and intentional, and now we're positioning ourselves to serve an even broader customer base with greater efficiency."

A major step in this expansion is the installation of a Ferry RS-220E machine, which allows for high-output, multi-cavity production of the custom rotational molding service. The company is in Phase One of a planned 22,000 sq. ft. facility expansion, currently being coordinated with local officials. Drawings are prepared and approvals are pending, with construction anticipated to begin soon.

Phase Two encompasses an extensive, multi-year expansion initiative involving the addition of a 250,000 sq. ft. warehouse and enhanced building-to-building logistics to accommodate growth in the Integrity product line and customer base. Current warehouse space will then make room for several future Rotational Molding Machines. Long-term objectives include transitioning from small-business operations to a mid-sized manufacturing facility, positioned to support projected annual revenues of $25–30 million.

Recent internal investments also include enhanced employee amenities, such as a new break room, a remodeled office and bathrooms, air conditioning, and upgraded insurance benefits. These improvements reflect the company’s commitment to its family-business culture and employee well-being.

For additional information, please visit www.integrityrotational.com or contact: Mr. Terry Stemple at tstemple@integrityrotational.com or 317.837.1101.

Background

Integrity Rotational Molding is a plastic manufacturing company, specifically rotomolding, founded in 2001 utilizing the rotational molding process which provides our customers with extremely durable, stress-free, and lightweight parts. Integrity is a custom shop catering to over 47 customers located in the USA, Canada, Germany, and Ireland, producing more than 184 different parts in the agricultural, automotive, waste disposal, advertising, shipping, and safety industries.

