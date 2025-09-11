MISSD Calls for Immediate Action on Akathisia and Suicide

MISSD's digital ad in downtown Chicago reaches millions Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives

A Serious Medication-Induced Disorder Linked to Suicide Demands Clinician Training and Public Awareness

Safe medication practices are crucial, since this disorder is often linked to medication-induced suicidality and suicide.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday was World Suicide Prevention Day, when organizations across the globe spotlighted suicide prevention strategies. Yet one critical reality received little attention: suicide can be an iatrogenic death—a preventable tragedy resulting from medical interventions, pharmaceuticals, or medical error.

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) works to prevent avoidable deaths and educate both the public and clinicians about akathisia, a serious medication-induced disorder. Akathisia can cause self-harm, violence, and suicide if unrecognized or mismanaged.

"MISSD often receives inquiries from people seeking providers who understand akathisia, yet many mental health and medical professionals have never heard of akathisia or know little about it," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. "This knowledge gap puts patients at serious risk and underscores the urgent need for education and awareness."

Akathisia is linked to hundreds of commonly prescribed medications, including SSRIs, antihypertensives, asthma drugs, malaria preventives, and more. Sufferers often experience profound agitation, intense inner and outer restlessness, and abrupt changes in mood or behavior. These symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed as a new or worsening DSM-labeled disorder, which can lead to increases in the very medications that caused the problem. This cycle of misrecognition and mistreatment further endangers patients and contributes to iatrogenic suicide.

While akathisia can occur with a wide variety of prescriptions, the risks are particularly prevalent in mental health care. Medication should not automatically be a first-line treatment for mental health challenges that may be situational or transient. A variety of therapeutic modalities should be considered, and healthcare consumers need transparent information about real risks versus possible benefits before prescribing.

MISSD recommends that individuals taking any type of medication have a "medication buddy"—a trusted friend or family member who can help monitor for unusual changes in thinking, behavior, or restlessness that may signal akathisia.

"There's an urgent need for everyone to understand akathisia," Dolin said. "Stopping certain medications, such as SSRIs, can trigger withdrawal akathisia. Safe medication practices are crucial, since this disorder is often linked to medication-induced suicidality and suicide."

MISSD raises awareness of akathisia through creative outreach. Dolin recently appeared on the UK's Antidepressant Risks podcast, sparking international dialogue. The nonprofit also runs public health campaigns, including a current downtown Chicago billboard—generously provided by Wintrust Bank—promoting patient safety.

A truly grassroots foundation, MISSD accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry. All educational resources—including videos, accredited e-learning courses, and conference presentations—are free and designed to increase awareness of medication-induced suicide.

