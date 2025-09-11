Sippa Rolls Out the Evo Tumbler: A Dual-Lid Bottle for Busy, Active Days

Blending modern design with lasting performance, the new SIPPA Evo Tumbler keeps drinks at the right temperature while offering a stylish, eco-conscious alternative to disposable cups. Sippa EvoTumbler in Orchid Lavender brings style and function together with a dual-lid system, straw option, and slim stainless design perfect for coffee, hydration, travel, and eco-conscious living Modern Slate Black EvoTumbler by Sippa, a durable and eco-friendly stainless steel bottle with dual-lid versatility, spill-resistant design, and insulation for hot coffee, cold water, and daily hydration.

Made for daily use, the Evo Tumbler from Sippa is a stainless steel insulated bottle with dual lids that helps reduce waste while keeping drinks fresh all day.

Sippa has always been about modern functional and sustainable drinkware. EvoTumbler is the next step in that mission.” — Danish Rehan

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian drinkware brand Sippa has introduced the Evo Tumbler, a new stainless steel bottle designed for modern life on the go. With a unique dual-lid system, EvoTumbler adapts to whatever your day demands, whether it’s sipping coffee on the commute or staying hydrated at the gym.

Available in a range of sizes and colours, the Evo Tumbler is constructed from food-grade stainless steel with advanced double-wall insulation, capable of keeping beverages hot for up to 12 hours or cold for 24. Its slim, spill-resistant design is compatible with standard car cup holders and backpack pockets, while the dual-lid system provides versatility for both hot drinks and hydration.

A Smarter Way to Hydrate

At the heart of Evo Tumbler is its two-in-one lid design. The narrow opening makes it easy to drink hot beverages without spills, while the wide mouth allows for quick refills, ice cubes, or chugging water after a workout. This simple innovation solves a problem most reusable bottles ignore: flexibility.

“People don’t live one-note lives,” says a spokesperson for Sippa. “We designed EvoTumbler to keep up from morning coffee to evening workouts without switching bottles.”

The Bottle That Goes Where You Go

Crafted from premium stainless steel with double-wall insulation, Evo Tumbler keeps drinks hot for hours and cold all day. Its spill-resistant lid fits car cup holders, slides into backpack pockets, and is easy to clean, making it a reliable companion for commuters, students, parents, and professionals who can’t afford downtime.

EvoTumbler isn’t just another bottle; it’s built to last. Made with food-grade stainless steel that resists rust, stains, and even lingering odours, it stays fresh day after day. That means fewer replacements, less waste, and a reliable companion you’ll reach for again and again all while keeping your impact on the planet lighter.

Sustainability You Can Hold

Beyond convenience, Evo Tumbler encourages eco-friendly habits. By replacing disposable coffee cups and plastic bottles, it helps reduce single-use waste while giving users a stylish, durable alternative they’ll actually want to carry.

Unlike bottles that chip, crack, or get tossed after a few months, Evo Tumbler is designed to stick with you. Every refill means one less disposable cup or bottle in the landfill, turning a simple habit into real impact. With its long-lasting stainless steel build, you’re not just choosing convenience, you’re carrying a little piece of sustainability everywhere you go.

Availability

The EvoTumbler is available now on the Sippa official website in multiple colours and finishes.

Retail Price: $30.99 CAD

Intro Offer: 15% off first orders for new customers

About Sippa

Sippa is a Canadian lifestyle brand creating modern, functional, and sustainable drinkware for people on the move. Known for its sleek designs and everyday practicality, Sippa products make hydration easier and greener.

