Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in honor of the 24th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

“Twenty-four years ago, Maine and the nation were forever changed by horrific acts of terrorism. Today, I join Maine people in pausing to remember the nearly 3,000 souls taken from us that day – including the six beloved citizens of Maine – and in saluting the courageous first responders who rushed toward danger and the thousands of brave military servicemembers who stepped up to keep our nation safe then and in the years since. May our nation once again find strength and unity, as we did in the following that terrible tragedy, in honor of our shared purpose and destiny and in memory of those lost that day.”