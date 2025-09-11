Deputy President Paul Mashatile answers oral questions in the National Council of Provinces, 11 Sept

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will this afternoon, Thursday, 11 September 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply from Members of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town.

In terms of the Constitution and Parliamentary Programme, the Deputy President appears periodically in the NCOP to answer questions posed by Delegates to the NCOP, particularly on matters related to his Delegated Responsibilities by the President as well as to account for the work of the Executive, especially in areas that affect the Provinces, and also facilitate cooperative governance by engaging with Provincial Representatives in Parliament on issues that require national-provincial coordination and intervention.

In this regard, Deputy President Mashatile will answer questions on issues related to Government's three-sphere coordinated process of the District Development Model; Municipalities owing Water Boards; Increase in unemployment rate reported by StatsSA and government's plans to address it; Government's efforts to empower and support Non-Profit Organisations as well as processes established by Government to address challenges identified by the South African Human Rights Commission on a number of municipalities.

Details of the Question & Answer session are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Old Assembly NCOP Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town.

Livestreaming on DSTV Parliamentary Channel 408 and YouTube Parliamentary channel.

