Special Investigating Unit hosts International Fraud Awareness Day, 20 Nov

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) invites members of the media to join us as we mark International Fraud Awareness Day on Thursday, 20 November 2025, with a nationwide event focused on ethical governance and accountability. The highlight of the day will be a keynote address by the Public Protector of South Africa, Adv. Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka.

The event will commence with an ethics walk at 09h00, which will be led by the Head of the SIU, joined by the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, as well as SIU employees and key stakeholders from various government and law enforcement agencies will walk in their organisational regalia at the SIU’s national office and all its provincial offices. The walk is designed to foster interaction and public understanding of the campaign against fraud and corruption.

Following the walk, a formal programme will be broadcast to all SIU provincial offices, featuring an address by the Public Protector. The SIU has engaged a wide range of stakeholders for this event, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the Financial Intelligence Centre, various Offices of the Premier, and metropolitan police services, among others, underscoring a collaborative national effort against fraud.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Time: 9h00: ethics walk

11h00: formal programme and keynote address

Venue for media: the main event will be at the SIU National Office, Pretoria. Provincial events will be held concurrently at all SIU provincial offices.

To confirm attendance, please email Nelisiwe Msomi at nmsomi@siu.org.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit

Kaizer Kganyago

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

