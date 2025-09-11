OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek supports Kyrgyz Border Service in strengthening response to explosive threats through EOD training

From 25 to 29 August 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, with support from the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, organized a specialized training for 10 (ten) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic based on the Border Service Training Centre in Osh. The training aimed to enhance the operational capacity of EOD teams to respond to explosive threats safely, effectively, and in line with international best practices.

Conducted within the framework of the extrabudgetary project “Reducing risk of illicit trafficking of SALW, CA and explosives across border of Kyrgyz Republic”, the course introduced participants to the technical use of newly donated equipment. Over five days, officers received theoretical and practical instruction on the operation of a recoilless disruptor/de-armer for neutralizing explosive devices, EOD toolkits for manual disposal procedures, and hook-and-line sets for remotely moving hazardous objects. Additional practical modules covered the use of binoculars for observation, advanced GPS systems for precise location tracking, and metal detectors and marking kits for identifying and marking mines and unexploded ordnance.

Through practical simulation exercises, participants applied the procedures to real-life scenarios, reinforcing their ability to manage explosive threats under field conditions.

This training significantly enhanced the Border Service’s preparedness to conduct EOD operations in compliance with international standards. A follow-up training, in cooperation with Fondation Suisse de Déminage, is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The initiative forms part of the OSCE’s long-term commitment to strengthening national capacities in the field of security and stability, in line with international norms and best practices. The Training on the operation of EOD equipment is implemented within the framework of the extrabudgetary project “Reducing risk of illicit trafficking of SALW, CA and explosives across border of Kyrgyz Republic,” funded by the US, Germany, Norway, UK as well as Austria and Poland who offer their in-kind (expert) support.