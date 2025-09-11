Legacy of Raymond Briggs lives on with new book supporting Rethink Mental Illness

This autumn, we’re thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of author and illustrator Raymond Briggs through the rerelease of his book The Strange House.

Manderley Press will republish the charming 1960s story, set in and inspired by Wimbledon where the author grew up, in a stunning new edition this September with the royalties being donated to Rethink Mental Illness, Blood Cancer UK and Parkinson’s UK.

Best known for The Snowman and Father Christmas, Raymond was also a lifelong supporter and member of Rethink charity until he died in 2022.

His connection to our cause began in the 1970s as his wife Jean Taprell Clarke, also a talented artist, lived with schizophrenia.

We are excited to welcome the publication of The Strange House and honoured that Raymond’s legacy continues to support us as we work tirelessly to transform the lives of everyone severely affected by mental illness.

“We’re so delighted about the new edition of The Strange House,” said Caroline Crowther, director of Fundraising at Rethink. “Raymond Briggs has brought joy to generations, and we’re proud to have had his support over so many years.