Educators Invited to ‘Counted Out’ Film Screenings and Guided Dinner Discussions Across Maine
This October, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) and the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA), invites educators and school leaders to a series of free, in-person events across the state to watch the film “Counted Out” and participate in a dine-and-discuss event with fellow educators.
These engaging evenings include a screening of the award-winning documentary “Counted Out,” a casual meal, and guided small-group discussions. Together, participants will reflect on how math instruction can either empower or exclude—and how we can make math education more inclusive, relevant, and equitable for all Maine learners.
About the Film
“Counted Out” explores the biggest crises of our time—political polarization, racial and economic inequity, public health, and climate change—through an unexpected lens: math. The film challenges educators to consider how math can be both a gatekeeper and a gateway, and how rethinking its role in society can lead to transformational change in education and beyond.
Event Details
Dates/Locations:
- October 7: Deer Isle, Freeport, North Berwick
- October 8: Gardiner
- October 9: Brewer, Caribou, South Paris, Thorndike
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Audience: Maine educators and school leaders
- Contact Hours: 3 hours awarded
- Cost: FREE (includes dinner)
- Registration Deadline: September 30, 2025
An RSVP is required! Space is limited at each site, so please register using the links below.
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Deer Isle/Hancock and Washington Counties
REACH Performing Arts Center, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School
249 North Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle, ME 04627
- Contact: Justine Appel at justineappel@atomim.org
- RSVP here.
Freeport/Cumberland County
Freeport Performing Arts Center
30 Holbrook Street, Freeport, ME 04032
- Contact: Beth Hayden at bethayden@atomim.org
- RSVP here.
North Berwick/York County
Noble High School
100 Noble Way, North Berwick, ME 03906
- Contact: Amanda McIntire at amanda.mcintire@atomim.org
- RSVP here.
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Gardiner/Kennebec County
Gardiner Area High School
40 West Hill Road, Gardiner, ME 04345
- Contact: Stephanie Houdlette at shoudlette@msad11.org
- RSVP here.
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Caribou/Aroostook County
Caribou Performing Arts Center, Caribou High School
308 Sweden Street, Caribou, ME 04736
- Contact: Perrin Chick at pchick@mmsa.org
- RSVP here.
Brewer/Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties
Brewer Performing Arts Center
92 Pendleton Street, Brewer, ME 04412
Thorndike/Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties
Mount View Complex
577 Mount View Road, Thorndike, ME 04986
- Contact: Glen Widmer at glenwidmer@atomim.org
- RSVP here.
South Paris/Oxford, Androscoggin, Franklin, and Somerset Counties
Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Auditorium
256 Main Street, South Paris, ME 04281
- Contact: Courtney Pierce at courtney.pierce@atomim.org
- RSVP here.
Why Attend?
- Explore how math connects to social justice, civic engagement, and real-world problem solving.
- Discuss how to reduce math anxiety and promote mathematical confidence.
- Connect with other educators and leaders across regions.
- Walk away with actionable ideas for reimagining math instruction.
Registration is open now through September 30! Each event is limited in size, and seats are filling fast. Secure your spot today and join this statewide conversation about math, equity, and educational transformation.
