Educators Invited to ‘Counted Out’ Film Screenings and Guided Dinner Discussions Across Maine

This October, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) and the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA), invites educators and school leaders to a series of free, in-person events across the state to watch the film “Counted Out” and participate in a dine-and-discuss event with fellow educators.

These engaging evenings include a screening of the award-winning documentary “Counted Out,” a casual meal, and guided small-group discussions. Together, participants will reflect on how math instruction can either empower or exclude—and how we can make math education more inclusive, relevant, and equitable for all Maine learners.

About the Film

“Counted Out” explores the biggest crises of our time—political polarization, racial and economic inequity, public health, and climate change—through an unexpected lens: math. The film challenges educators to consider how math can be both a gatekeeper and a gateway, and how rethinking its role in society can lead to transformational change in education and beyond.

Event Details

Dates/Locations: October 7: Deer Isle, Freeport, North Berwick October 8: Gardiner October 9: Brewer, Caribou, South Paris, Thorndike

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Maine educators and school leaders Contact Hours: 3 hours awarded

3 hours awarded Cost: FREE (includes dinner)

FREE (includes dinner) Registration Deadline: September 30, 2025

An RSVP is required! Space is limited at each site, so please register using the links below.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Deer Isle/Hancock and Washington Counties

REACH Performing Arts Center, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School

249 North Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle, ME 04627 Contact: Justine Appel at justineappel@atomim.org RSVP here.

Freeport Performing Arts Center

30 Holbrook Street, Freeport, ME 04032 Contact: Beth Hayden at bethayden@atomim.org RSVP here.

Noble High School

100 Noble Way, North Berwick, ME 03906 Contact: Amanda McIntire at amanda.mcintire@atomim.org RSVP here.

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Gardiner/Kennebec County

Gardiner Area High School

40 West Hill Road, Gardiner, ME 04345 Contact: Stephanie Houdlette at shoudlette@msad11.org RSVP here.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Caribou/Aroostook County

Caribou Performing Arts Center, Caribou High School

308 Sweden Street, Caribou, ME 04736 Contact: Perrin Chick at pchick@mmsa.org RSVP here.

Brewer Performing Arts Center

92 Pendleton Street, Brewer, ME 04412

Mount View Complex

577 Mount View Road, Thorndike, ME 04986 Contact: Glen Widmer at glenwidmer@atomim.org RSVP here.

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Auditorium

256 Main Street, South Paris, ME 04281 Contact: Courtney Pierce at courtney.pierce@atomim.org RSVP here.

Why Attend?

Explore how math connects to social justice, civic engagement, and real-world problem solving.

Discuss how to reduce math anxiety and promote mathematical confidence.

Connect with other educators and leaders across regions.

Walk away with actionable ideas for reimagining math instruction.

Registration is open now through September 30! Each event is limited in size, and seats are filling fast. Secure your spot today and join this statewide conversation about math, equity, and educational transformation.