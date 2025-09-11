St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - CORRECTION

CORRECTION: Vehicle 2 was operated by Richard Blohm, not Florence Blohm.

Trooper Adam Aremburg VT State Police – St. Johnsbury 1068 US Route 5, Suite 1 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 802.748.3111

From: Aremburg, Adam

Sent: Thursday, September 11, 2025 9:35 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4007979

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/10/25 at approximately 1326 hours

STREET: Hospital Dr

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Center Rd

WEATHER: Daylight, sunny, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry, Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dezeray Marsh

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, totaled

INJURIES: Serious, non life-threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH, St Johnsbury

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Blohm

AGE: 82

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port St Lucie, FL

PASSENGER: Florence Blohm

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port St Lucie, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES: Serious, non life-threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/10/25 at approximately 1326 hours, Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance, and St. Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the report of a 2 vehicle crash on Hospital Drive near the intersection of Old Center Rd.

Upon arrival first responders located all parties and they were treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries and transported to NVRH.

Initial investigation revealed that a Ford Fusion being operated by Dezeray Marsh was entering Hospital Drive from Old Center Road when it collided with a Volvo XC60 that was traveling on Hospital Drive and being operated by RICHARD BLOHM.

The road was closed for approximately 2 hours while emergency personnel treated the occupants and State Troopers investigated. The investigation is still on going, anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111 or by email at adam.aremburg@vermont.gov

