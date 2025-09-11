St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash - CORRECTION
CORRECTION: Vehicle 2 was operated by Richard Blohm, not Florence Blohm.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4007979
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/10/25 at approximately 1326 hours
STREET: Hospital Dr
TOWN: St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Center Rd
WEATHER: Daylight, sunny, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry, Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dezeray Marsh
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, totaled
INJURIES: Serious, non life-threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH, St Johnsbury
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Blohm
AGE: 82
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port St Lucie, FL
PASSENGER: Florence Blohm
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port St Lucie, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES: Serious, non life-threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/10/25 at approximately 1326 hours, Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance, and St. Johnsbury Fire Department responded to the report of a 2 vehicle crash on Hospital Drive near the intersection of Old Center Rd.
Upon arrival first responders located all parties and they were treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries and transported to NVRH.
Initial investigation revealed that a Ford Fusion being operated by Dezeray Marsh was entering Hospital Drive from Old Center Road when it collided with a Volvo XC60 that was traveling on Hospital Drive and being operated by RICHARD BLOHM.
The road was closed for approximately 2 hours while emergency personnel treated the occupants and State Troopers investigated. The investigation is still on going, anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111 or by email at adam.aremburg@vermont.gov
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
