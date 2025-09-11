Inclusive Leadership and Diversified Energy Systems Define the High-Level Exchanges at Day Three of Gastech 2025

MILAN, ITALY, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Gastech’s third day in Milan continued to unite global energy leaders, policymakers and innovators around the practical solutions and reliable energy resources that are accelerating a balanced and inclusive industry transformation.• The Hydrogen Conference focused on the development of hydrogen hubs, strategic infrastructure investment, and value chain partnerships, elevating the impact of low carbon fuels in strengthening energy supply and reducing emissions across industries.• Technical & Commercial Conference discussions, alongside high-level roundtables, marked a shift towards deeper cross-sector cooperation, as industry executives called for innovative risk-sharing approaches and tangible solutions to meet intensifying demand and decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.Day Three of Gastech 2025, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies and AI in energy, continued to drive high-level conversations on the evolution of the global energy industry, as distinguished speakers aligned on practical strategies for expanding low carbon resources, integrating new technologies, and cultivating the next generation of energy leaders.The day began with an expert-led session focused on the role of new natural gas and LNG sources in delivering reliable and secure power amid international uncertainty. Speakers outlined the strategic partnerships and investment models needed to strengthen supply and advance affordability on a global scale, and placed particular emphasis on the value of collaboration in advancing the resilience of the modern energy economy. Rashid Al Mazrouei, SVP of Marketing, ADNOC Gas, stated:"One thing that stands out is the importance of relationships, specifically the relationship between the supplier and a buyer. LNG is a capital-intensive industry, and for this industry to flourish and for buyers to get the security they demand, it is very important to make a commitment, and that commitment is to long-term relationships."Hydrogen emerged as a central topic of discussion on Day Three, as Gastech’s dedicated Hydrogen Conference examined the resource’s growing contribution to flexible and sustainable global energy systems. Throughout a range of dynamic panels, executives from leading energy companies addressed the challenges and opportunities of developing a commercially viable global hydrogen market, and the role of supportive policy in scaling up infrastructure and enabling decarbonisation in hard-to-abate sectors. Michèle Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer, Gentari, said:"The supply of hydrogen is there; the question is what we need to do to deliver on our ambition, and how we connect supply and offtakers. The first challenge we need to crack is the physical part -scaling infrastructure across the board. The second is price, and how do we meet the price expectations of consumers. We need to have more pragmatism in order to overcome these challenges."Building on the high-level insights offered by industry leaders, Gastech’s Technical & Commercial Conference equipped delegates with the latest tools to drive tangible progress on key energy transformation priorities, including efficiency, sustainability, and flexibility. Bringing together more than 300 expert speakers across 70 peer-reviewed sessions, the programme embodied Gastech’s commitment to practical expertise and scalable results. Panels and technical papers covered the entire energy value chain, from emissions reduction and offshore CCUS, to machine learning and advanced pipeline technologies.Gastech 2025 also emphasised the human dimension of the global energy industry, encouraging its speakers to reflect on the central role it plays in meeting the needs of an expanding global population. Dr. Ainojie 'Alex' Irune, MD, Oando Energy Resources, outlined the necessity of mobilising financing mechanisms, leveraging localised technology solutions, and promoting skills development to enable energy progress and inclusive growth in emerging economies:“If we look to the future, we will not see less energy being consumed, especially as the future of humanity lies in automation and technology. In that picture, Africa and other developing regions are at a significant disadvantage. The global community must provide support to the areas who need help to be globally competitive in this evolving industry and economy.”Gastech’s third day cemented its role as the meeting place for energy leaders to accelerate the strategies, collaborations, and innovations that will define the industry’s response to intensifying global energy demand. Across its diverse conference streams, momentum has built towards the final day, where executives, policymakers, and innovators will align on a pragmatic path towards decarbonisation, without compromising global energy security and economic progress.EndsNotes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry’s premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.Media wishing to attend:Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact: luke.mcneil@panterra.global / +44 74 7157 2732For media partnerships, contact: marketing@gastechevent.com / +44 77 1413 4683For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.