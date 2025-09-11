Labouring under an illusion: Study busts myths about how female domestic workers self-identify

For China’s vast army of ayi – female urban domestic workers who clean, babysit, and perform myriad other household chores – work does not just mean an income, it’s also a pathway to self-fulfilment and a career identity.

That was the finding of a recent study by researchers at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and City St. George’s, University of London, that looked at how the urban-rural divide, social groupings, gender, and age affects how these labourers see themselves and their role in contemporary China.

The research, published in the international Journal of Gender Studies, points out that domestic workers are often categorised as either “obedient, diligent servants” or “outsiders to be wary of”. However, this oversimplified perspective obscures the complexity of their work as a professional career and reflects a deep prejudice against grassroots service providers.

Through extensive fieldwork and in-depth discussions with 17 ayi in a first-tier Chinese city, researchers found that the women’s situations and perspectives were more proactive and dynamic than the common stereotype.

After completing the focus group interviews, the research team had a meal with Ayi

“Many people imagine that those women entered the domestic workforce because they had no other option, but in fact most of them consciously and autonomously chose this career,” says Dr Xianwen Kuang from XJTLU’s Department of Media and Communication, who co-authored the research report with Dr Xi Liu from XJTLU’s Department of China Studies, and Dr Zhen Troy Chen from City St. George’s.

“Most of them are over 40 years old, come from rural areas or small to medium-sized cities, and have diverse work experience from factories, hotels, and in security,” he added. “They entered the domestic work industry not only to take care of their families but also because of its flexible hours and relatively stable income. Some even chose it for career development.”

One interviewee who transitioned from being a manager at a state-owned hotel to a maternity matron said that her previous job involved rigid hours and a low salary, but now she can spend more time with her children as well as studying for professional certifications.

Dr Liu says: “Beyond this, her use of terms like ‘clients’ and ‘going to work’ to describe her job really reflects her understanding and construction of her own identity.”

Infant Care Training Content at an Ayi Training Center

This shift in language and mindset isn’t an isolated case. Other interviewees discussed how they proactively participate in training, exchange experiences and help others, recommend resources, and explore career planning. Some have started to access information on financial management, real estate, and educational resources, and even considered investing.

Dr Xianwen Kuang

Dr Kuang says that those who engage in physical labour have not only a “day job” but also long-term career plans, yet society often overlooks this initiative.

Past research on the domestic sector has tended to focus on oppression and inequality, but “we hope to shift the focus back to the women themselves,” he explains. “Domestic work is a market-driven profession, like any other, encompassing oppression and empowerment. They feel wronged, and possess significant capabilities, ideas, and career development strategies.”

Infant Care Training Content at an Ayi Training Center

With a market-driven system, salaries for urban domestic workers have increased over time. Yet, a more profound change is the role and power these women now hold in their own households.

One interviewee said that her family used to take her for granted, but once she started in domestic services, they began to respect her. “She said her husband’s attitude changed when her labour created market value,” says Dr Liu.

However, the confidence and dignity these women find in the city doesn’t always extend to their hometowns. The research found that many are reluctant to talk about their job when they return home, fearing judgment from relatives and neighbours.

The urban-rural disparity in social evaluation creates a delicate tension. However, with the rapid development of the domestic sector and the evolution of societal perceptions, this phenomenon is improving.

Dr Xi Liu

“We all live under structural oppressions, and we each may encounter various forms of prejudice and discrimination,” says Dr Liu. “How these women handle these issues, and build their understanding of their identity and self-worth, can enlighten us all.”

In her view, domestic workers demonstrate a wisdom found in seeking space within constraints, a continuous fight for their families, for themselves, and for dignity.

Dr Liu hopes this research will make more people realise that ayi are, in their own quiet ways, reconstructing society’s perceptions of the labourer’s identity and the female role.

Reporter Yiyi Gu

Translator Jiaying Zhang

Edited by staff editor