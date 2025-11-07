XJTLU alumnus builds a greener tomorrow through research

When he was a teenager, Dr Minhao Wang scanned news headlines with words like “smog” and “PM2.5”. He didn’t fully understand them yet – but something about the invisible threats stuck with him.

“That was when I started thinking about environmental issues,” he recalls. That early curiosity eventually led him on a journey through some of the world’s top universities and into the heart of environmental research.

Laying the groundwork



Dr Minhao Wang (left) and Dr Zheng Chen (centre)

Dr Wang’s academic path began in 2015 at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), where he joined the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences. It was during his undergraduate years that his approach to research began to take shape.

He credits his then-supervisor, Dr Zheng Chen, for instilling in him a mindset that would guide his future work. “Dr Chen helped me develop a rigorous approach to research, which laid a solid foundation for my academic journey,” says Dr Wang.

Returning with purpose

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Dr Wang pursued a master’s degree in Pollution and Environmental Control at the University of Manchester, UK. Then, in 2021, he returned to his alma mater for a fully funded PhD in Environmental Science under the supervision of Dr Lei Han.

His research focused on how organic pollution in the atmosphere and surface water impacts human health – work that required long-term atmospheric monitoring experiments. When the pandemic disrupted access to campus, XJTLU academic staff helped ensure he could continue his work uninterrupted. He completed his PhD in just three and a half years.

Dr Wang believes that three key ingredients contributed to his success: clear goals, time management, and communication.

“These three factors helped me overcome challenges that PhD students often encounter, such as unfavourable experimental results, publication rejections, and stress from job hunting,” he says.

He adds: “My goal was to study the health effects of environmental pollution and eventually become a professor. I also set many specific goals, such as achieving certain results in each experiment.”

To stay on track, he created his own internal deadlines.

“If my supervisor asked for results by Friday, I would finish by Tuesday to get feedback and have three days for revisions,” he says.

Reaching beyond the lab

Dr Wang didn’t limit his learning to the lab. He actively sought opportunities to engage with the wider academic community. During his PhD, he published three first-author papers and presented at seven academic conferences.

“Step outside your department, then your school and university, and participate in larger conferences,” he advises. “This helps you stay informed about cutting-edge research, opens up interdisciplinary research opportunities, and expands your academic network.”

He also served as president of XJTLU’s Postgraduate Research Society, organising academic, social, and career development activities for fellow students.

“PhD students face considerable academic pressure. Our goal was to help them better integrate into the XJTLU community and maintain a balance between work and life.”

In addition, Dr Wang mentored undergraduate students in water resource research competitions focused on pollution in Lake Tai’s basin. His team won awards in two competitions, and several members are now applying to PhD programmes.

Dr Minhao Wang (left) and Dr Lei Han (right)

A new chapter begins

In December 2024, Dr Wang joined Southern University of Science and Technology, Shenzhen, as a postdoctoral researcher. His current work explores toxicology and environmental health mechanisms at the molecular level.

“A postdoctoral position marks the transition from student to independent researcher,” he explains. “It allows you to refine career goals while advancing research.”

Looking ahead, he remains driven by the same curiosity that first drew him into the world of environmental science.

“Doing research is an ongoing process of exploration. I believe I can push myself further because I’m still young,” he says. “There’s so much more to discover about our world, and I’m ready to embrace that journey.”

Dr Wang (third from the left, back row) and fellow PhD students

By Luyun Shi

Edited by Precious Chibeze, Katharina Zhu, and Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Dr Minhao Wang