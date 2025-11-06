Malaysians discover new sides of studying in China

For many students, university life extends far beyond lectures and exams – it’s an experience that shapes careers, character, and connections across borders. At Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international university in Suzhou, China, two Malaysian students, Ying Lo from Penang and Carmen Lau from Selangor, share how their time at XJTLU helped them find not only academic excellence but also a space for personal growth and cultural exchange that transcends borders.

Ying Lo presented at the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Buildings and Structures towards A Carbon Neutral Future, and won the best student presentation award

When Lo first arrived at XJTLU, she saw higher education more as a means to a stable career than a journey of discovery. But things changed when she participated in the University’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF).

In Year Two, she signed up for a SURF project led by Dr Cheng Zhang at the Department of Civil Engineering, focusing on the digitisation and technological transformation of architecture.

“It was like a kid tasting candy for the first time,” Lo recalls. “I had never experienced scientific research before, and suddenly I was immersed in this world of innovation and exploration.”

Dr Zhang’s project delved into 3D reconstruction technologies for the built environment. The task involved comparing different methods of reconstructing real-world structures using images and laser scanning. For instance, her team captured underground tunnels with various cameras and reconstructed them digitally to assess the accuracy and efficiency of different tools.

She became captivated by how research allowed freedom of thought – a contrast to the rigid structure of classroom assignments, where there’s often little time to follow a spontaneous idea. In research, she could dig deep into problems, iterate, and explore.

Since then, her research journey branched out into robotics and environmental monitoring. Today, she’s a PhD candidate at XJTLU, researching advanced applications of 3D reconstruction in robotics and sustainable urban development.

In just two years, she co-authored two journal articles and six conference papers. She also collaborated with leading Chinese companies such as Suzhou Erjian Architecture Group and Zhongyifeng Construction Group, gaining real-world experience alongside academic mentorship.

Her hard work earned her the 2023 Jiangsu Provincial Education Department (DoE) Scholarship, the Excellent Award for Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Jiangsu Province, and third prize in the National Innovation Contest for Intelligent Construction and Management.

“Without SURF, I would never have realised that I belong in the world of research,” she says. “Back home, we don’t really talk about research unless you’re aiming to become a professor. But here, I found a space to explore and grow.”

Ying Lo on a reindeer trip at the Changbai Mountain, Jilin province

Carmen Lau’s journey at XJTLU followed a different path but led to similarly rewarding experiences. After completing her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences at the University, she is now pursuing her master’s with the support of the XJTLU BRI Friendship Scholarship.

The scholarship – part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – supports students from countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and more.

Carmen Lau spoke as the postgraduate student representative at XJTLU Opening Ceremony 2025

Lau remembers the joy she felt when she received the BRI Scholarship, both because it alleviated financial stress and because it allowed her to bring a piece of Malaysia’s culture to the University.

“The scholarship, which includes a role of student ambassador, has opened wonderful opportunities for cultural exchange,” she says. “I could introduce my peers to Malaysian food, music, festivals – things that bring our culture to life in a way that textbooks can’t.”

Lau believes that such exchanges are key to improving the relationship between China and Malaysia. “Chinese culture is deeply rooted in Malaysia, especially within the Chinese community,” she notes. “It will be interesting to exchange ideas with countries with varying cultures that have evolved over time.”

Reflecting on the broader implications of the BRI scholarship, Lau believes it plays an important role in strengthening the relationship between China and Malaysia, especially in terms of cultural diplomacy.

Carmen Lau travelled to Beijing in mid-June 2025

“The BRI scholarship is more than just a financial aid programme; it’s a bridge between different cultures. The opportunities for exchange – be it through academic discussions or social events – allow students like me to open a window into Malaysia for Chinese peers and vice versa,” Lau says.

Carmen Lau at Shangfangshan National Forest Park in Suzhou

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos courtesy of Ying Lo and Carmen Lau