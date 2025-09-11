Lisa Shepherd Recognized by Influential Women 2025

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Lisa Shepherd in its 2025 feature as a remarkable public servant and Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives, District 61. A leader shaped by years of civic engagement and policy experience, Lisa officially began her legislative service in January 2025 after winning both the primary and general elections in 2024.With a strong academic foundation, Lisa earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Management as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Law and a minor in Constitutional Studies from Utah Valley University. Her educational background reflects her passion for governance, constitutional principles, and practical solutions that protect and strengthen Utah communities.Prior to her election, Lisa served as a Senior Policy Advisor for Utah County, where she worked closely with commissioners, department heads, and community stakeholders. In this role, she was instrumental in shaping policy, analyzing budgets, and improving the efficiency of government operations. Her ability to navigate complex policy landscapes and deliver results has made her a trusted voice in public administration. Lisa has also been active in both local and federal campaign efforts, gaining hands-on experience that now informs her results-driven, people-first approach to governance.As a legislator, Lisa has been a passionate advocate for safe communities, accountable public programs, and innovative solutions to Utah’s homelessness and mental health crises. She is committed to data-driven reform, protecting families, and upholding the values that define Utah’s quality of life. Her work underscores a belief that effective leadership requires both accountability and compassion.Lisa’s journey in public service began at the grassroots level. She credits her success to the strong relationships she has cultivated over the years, beginning as a neighborhood chair and continuing through several elected and leadership roles. She believes deeply in the power of collaboration—uniting people from all walks of life, even with differing values or goals, to achieve the common good.When offering guidance to young women considering careers in public service, Lisa encourages authenticity above all else. She emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself, being relatable, prioritizing others, and leading with a heart of service.Lisa also acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges in her field today is earning and maintaining the trust of the community. With so many people feeling disillusioned by politics, she recognizes the difficulty of rebuilding confidence in public leadership. However, she always reminds voters that they hold the power to bring about change—if they are not comfortable with who is in office, their vote is the tool to make a difference.At the core of Lisa’s professional and personal life are the values of connection, understanding, and service. Whether engaging in policy development or grassroots conversations, she remains dedicated to listening, responding, and acting on behalf of her community.Learn More about Lisa Shepherd:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/lisa-shepherd or through her website, https://lisa61.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.