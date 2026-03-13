Influential Women Showcases Stephanie Cummings Carr For Driving Innovation And Strategic Growth In Technology And AI

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology and Business Leader Combines Expertise, Ethical Leadership, and Strategic Insight to Empower Organizations Across Public, Private, and Academic SectorsSilver Spring, Maryland – Stephanie Cummings Carr is a seasoned technology and business leader with over 20 years of experience driving growth and innovation across the public sector, higher education, and commercial markets. Throughout her career, Stephanie has held strategic roles at global technology companies, including Google, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and IBM, where she became a trusted advisor in cloud, data, and AI solutions. She has consistently helped organizations adopt and scale transformative technologies, blending technical expertise with strategic insight to deliver measurable results.Formerly, Stephanie served as a Strategic Partnerships Development Manager at Google, managing large federal services integrators and SMB partner portfolios, driving business growth, and leading C-level engagements to enhance strategic alignment. She also recently launched her own consulting practice, Stephanie Marthine Consulting Services, LLC, focused on helping startups, Fortune 500s, college/universities, and government organizations unlock the practical, ethical, and strategic potential of AI. Known as an AI/ML Amplifier and Strategic Growth Consultant, Stephanie helps organizations cut through complexity, embrace innovation, and implement transformative solutions with confidence.Stephanie’s expertise emphasizes clarity, integrity, and ethical execution, ensuring that AI initiatives create extraordinary opportunities while being implemented thoughtfully. Her work bridges the gap between advanced technology and actionable strategy, enabling organizations to scale solutions, optimize processes, and prepare for the future of work.Beyond her professional achievements, Stephanie is deeply committed to giving back. She serves on the Board of ScholarCHIPS, supporting children of incarcerated parents, and participates on the advisory board for the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Her dedication to mentorship, community, and ethical leadership reflects the values that have guided her successful and impactful career.Stephanie attributes her success to her extensive experience as a strategic partner executive, her ability to grow companies with niche AI solutions, and her commitment to guiding organizations—including schools and universities—on integrating AI and ML into learning experiences. Being involved in advisory boards and scholarship initiatives has fueled her passion for making a meaningful impact, shaping the next generation of leaders, and ensuring innovation benefits everyone.The values most important to Stephanie in her work and personal life include making a positive impact, lifelong learning, and fostering meaningful connections—whether through professional engagements, supporting education, or enjoying travel, new experiences, and quality time with her husband, Jeffery Carr.Whether advising executives, shaping curriculum for future-ready students, or speaking at global conferences, Stephanie Cummings Carr’s mission remains the same: to simplify the complex, create growth opportunities, and ensure technology and AI serve as tools for innovation and inclusive progress.Learn More about Stephanie Cummings Carr:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-cummingscarr or through her website, https://www.stephaniemarthine.com/ Stephanie Cummings Carr | LinkedInPost | Feed | LinkedInInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

