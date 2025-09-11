Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market Soars to USD 28.76 Billion by 2032 with a Robust 7.2% CAGR

Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market

Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market size was valued at USD 16.49 billion in 2024, and the Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market revenue is expected to grow at 7.2%

Water-soluble fertilizers are revolutionizing agriculture by delivering precise nutrients, enhancing crop yields, and promoting sustainable farming practices to meet the growing global food demand.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maximize Market Research recently announced its new report, Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market : Recent Developments, Market Demand-Supply, Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, Segments, New Technology, and Top Key Players."Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market OverviewThe Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market size was valued at USD 16.49 billion in 2024, and the Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market revenue is expected to grow at 7.2% through 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 28.76 billion.Water-soluble fertilizers boost efficient nutrient delivery, especially in water-limited and intensive farming regions. Asia-Pacific leads with 46% market share, driven by China and India’s large-scale agriculture and government support. Nitrogenous fertilizers dominate, holding 45% of the market due to their crucial role in plant growth. In 2024, Nutrien saw a 22.5% increase in crop nutrient sales in North America, reflecting growing global investments in fertilizer use.Key Insights & Recent DevelopmentsWater-soluble fertilizers are gaining traction due to their compatibility with precision farming, efficient nutrient delivery through fertigation, and growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices.Advancements include controlled-release fertilizers and multi-nutrient blends. India developed its own water-soluble fertilizer technology, while Russia is expanding exports by targeting BRICS and other emerging markets.The industry faces rising input costs and regulatory hurdles. Research is advancing green ammonia production and plasma-activated water, promoting environmentally friendly and energy-efficient nutrient delivery systems.Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market DynamicsThe water-soluble fertilizer market is driven by precision farming, environmental regulations, and local production initiatives. Challenges include high costs, limited farmer awareness, and raw material volatility. Opportunities lie in domestic innovation, tailored formulations for specialty crops, and government incentives promoting sustainable agriculture. Supply chain disruptions and import dependence are pushing countries to develop indigenous technologies, while fertigation and controlled environment farming increase adoption across both advanced and developing agricultural sectors.Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market Regional AnalysisThe report provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions:Maximize Market Research report stated that Europe leads due to strict environmental regulations, advanced greenhouse farming, and high-efficiency fertilizer use. EuroChem expanded with a new plant in Lithuania; PhosAgro aims for 25% global market share. And North America ranks second due to advanced precision farming, high-value crop demand, and strong fertigation use. Nutrien saw increased demand; ICL launched its Nova water-soluble fertilizer line in the region.Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market Segments CoveredThe study segments the market based on Type, Mode of Application, FormBy Type, Nitrogenous fertilizers dominate globally with a 45% share due to essential plant growth benefits. Asia-Pacific leads consumption, while EuroChem and PhosAgro expand production to meet rising demand in emerging markets.By Mode of Application, Fertigation leads with 67% market share in 2023, enabling precise nutrient delivery and reduced waste. Asia-Pacific dominates adoption, while Latin America and the Middle East expand usage through government support.By Form, Dry fertilizers dominate with over 55% market share due to easy storage, handling, and cost-effectiveness. North America and Europe lead consumption, with companies investing in advanced granulation technologies for better efficiency.Water-Soluble Fertilizer Market TrendsFertigation leads as the top application method, enabling precise nutrient delivery and reducing waste. Asia-Pacific dominates fertigation use, with growing adoption in Latin America and the Middle East supported by government initiatives.Asia-Pacific is the leading region due to large-scale agriculture and government subsidies. India developed indigenous water-soluble fertilizer technology, while companies like EuroChem and PhosAgro expand nitrogenous fertilizer production locally.Key trends include product innovations like Yara’s fertigation-specific NPK fertilizers and Nutrien’s controlled-release formulas. Sustainability gains focus through organic fertilizers and advanced granulation technologies improving nutrient efficiency.Competitive LandscapeThe report by Maximize Market Research highlights competitive analysis that Yara launched nutrient-efficient water-soluble NPK fertilizers and biostimulants in 2024-2025. ICL expanded U.S. and Brazil presence through acquisitions in 2024. Nutrien introduced smart packaging and sold its Argentine stake in 2025. Haifa released Haifa Soluble DUO and MicroMix micronutrients in early 2025, boosting yields. SQM developed anti-caking nitrate formulas in 2023 for humid climates, enhancing fertilizer storage and handling in Southeast Asia.The report profiles key players in the market, includingThe Maximize Market Research report profiles key players in the Water-Soluble Fertilizer MarketYara International (Norway)ICL Group (Israel)Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)Haifa Group (Israel)SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile) (Chile)K+S Group (Germany)The Mosaic Company (USA)Coromandel International Ltd. (India)ICL Specialty Fertilizers (Israel)Compo Expert GmbH (Germany)Everris (a division of ICL) (Israel)Tata Chemicals (India)EuroChem Group (Switzerland)Sinochem Group (China)AgroLiquid (USA)Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)SQM Vitas (USA)Plant Marvel Laboratories, Inc. (USA)Valagro (Italy)Van Iperen International (Netherlands)J.R. 