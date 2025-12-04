Olive Oil Market Size to Reach USD 18.17 Billion by 2032: Trends, Forecast, Demand, Share, and Competitive Analysis

Olive Oil Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Olive Oil Market size was valued at USD 11.29 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated USD 18.17 Billion in revenue.Global Olive Oil Market Regional Insights 2025: Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges with Premium & Organic DemandGlobal Olive Oil Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts through 2032. The industry is experiencing robust growth driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for premium extra-virgin and organic olive oils, and expanding applications across food, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. Adoption of cold-pressed, functional, and gluten-free olive oils, coupled with e-commerce expansion and Western lifestyle influence in emerging economies, is reshaping the market landscape. Premiumization, strategic initiatives by key players, and regional growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific are key factors fueling market expansion and competitive advantage worldwide. Rising demand across food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, combined with e-commerce expansion, functional oils, and premiumization trends, is transforming the market landscape and creating new growth opportunities worldwide.Key Factors Driving Global Olive Oil Market Growth and DemandGlobal Olive Oil Market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by rising health awareness, increasing demand for premium extra-virgin and natural olive oils, and expanding adoption across food, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. Surging consumer preference for gluten-free, organic, and functional olive oils, coupled with growing production capacity and the influence of Western dietary lifestyles in emerging economies, is driving market expansion and shaping the competitive landscape.Challenges Restraining the Global Olive Oil Market: COVID-19, Price Volatility & Low-Cost AlternativesGlobal Olive Oil Market faces significant challenges from COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, declining imports, and production slowdowns. Additionally, low-cost alternative oils such as soybean and sunflower, along with price volatility and economic uncertainties, may restrain growth, impacting overall Olive Oil Market demand, revenue, and market share globally.Emerging Opportunities in the Global Olive Oil Market: E-Commerce, Organic Demand & Untapped RegionsGlobal Olive Oil Market offers immense opportunities. Global Olive Oil Market is witnessing dynamic growth, segmented by Type, Source, Application, and Distribution Channel, offering strategic insights into consumer preferences and emerging opportunities. Virgin and Extra-Virgin Olive Oils lead the market, driven by superior nutritional value and proven health benefits, while Food and Beverage applications dominate demand. Rising adoption of organic, gluten-free, and functional olive oils, coupled with expanding online and retail distribution channels, is fueling market trends, revenue growth, and competitive advantage globally. Virgin and Extra-Virgin Olive Oils lead the market, driven by superior nutritional value and proven health benefits, while Food and Beverage applications dominate demand. Rising adoption of organic, gluten-free, and functional olive oils, coupled with expanding online and retail distribution channels, is fueling market trends, revenue growth, and competitive advantage globally.Top Key Trends Driving the Global Olive Oil Market: Health, Premiumization & Mediterranean Diet DemandHealth & Wellness Surge, Rising Demand for Heart‑Healthy Olive Oils: With growing global health awareness, consumers are increasingly choosing Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) for its high monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. This trend is boosting heart health, chronic disease prevention, and functional food adoption, positioning olive oil as a premium, health-focused edible oil worldwide.Premiumization: Shift Toward Organic, Cold-Pressed & High-Quality Olive Oils: Consumer preference is shifting toward organic, cold-pressed, and high-quality olive oils, even at higher price points. Driven by demand for purity, authenticity, and wellness benefits, premium olive oils are capturing growing market share, revenue growth, and competitive advantage in the global edible oils sector.Culinary Diversity & Mediterranean Diet Adoption: Global cuisines diversify and the Mediterranean diet gains popularity, olive oil consumption is expanding beyond traditional regions. Its flavor, versatility, and health benefits are fueling rising demand in food and beverage applications, creating new growth opportunities in emerging and established markets alike.Global Olive Oil Market Key Developments 2025: Strategic Moves, Premium Growth & Industry LeadershipIn September 2025, Deoleo unveiled its “EVOO‑lution 2025–2028” strategic roadmap, targeting €32 million incremental EBITDA, emphasizing global expansion, premium olive oil leadership, and market growth opportunities.In February 2025, Sovena Group joined the “GO‑MOSOLIVE 10x10 Task Force” to enhance olive oil quality, safety, and innovation, driving adoption of high-quality, contaminant-free olive oils globally.In May 2025, Borges International Group acquired the remaining 10.78% stake in its edible-oils arm (BAIN), reinforcing market dominance, strategic consolidation, and competitive advantage across olive oil, seed oils, and functional food segments.Global Olive Oil Market Regional Insights 2025: Europe Dominance & Asia-Pacific Growth OpportunitiesEurope dominated the global Olive Oil Market in 2024, capturing 39% market share thanks to high production in Italy, Spain, and Greece. With 2.87 million tonnes of global output and rising demand in non-producing countries like the UK and Germany, Europe drives premium olive oil adoption, market growth, revenue expansion, and competitive trends, cementing its leadership in the global olive oil industry.Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.13%, fueled by rising health awareness, healthier lifestyle adoption, and increasing disposable incomes. The region’s growing appetite for premium, organic, and functional olive oils presents substantial market opportunities, emerging revenue streams, and competitive advantages, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key driver of global olive oil market expansion.Olive Oil Market, Key Players:1.DEOLEO2.SOVENA3.BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP4.Minerva5.Gallo6.Vendors covered7.Vendor classification8.Market positioning of vendors9.AVRIL10.Bright Food11.Almazaras de la Subbetica SL12.Salov SpA13.Avenida Rafael Ybarra14.Cargill15.Rafael Salgado16.World Excellent Productions S.A.17.POMPEIAN.18.MONINI19.Antonio Celentano Extra Virgin Olive Oil20.Colavita.Strategic Growth Drivers and Product Innovations Shaping the Global Olive Oil Market | Forecast 2025–2032♦ Rising Health Awareness: Increasing global focus on heart health and wellness is driving demand for Extra-Virgin and functional olive oils.♦ Premiumization & Organic Shift: Consumers are opting for cold-pressed, organic, and high-quality olive oils, boosting revenue in premium segments.♦ Expanding Applications: Growth across food, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals is diversifying the market.♦ E-Commerce Expansion: Online retail channels in emerging economies are increasing accessibility and adoption of specialty and organic olive oils.♦ Culinary & Mediterranean Diet Adoption: Rising global interest in Mediterranean diets and diverse cuisines is fueling olive oil consumption.♦ Technological & Production Advancements: Innovations in production, packaging, and quality control are enhancing product traceability, purity, and consumer confidence.FAQs:What is the current size of the global Olive Oil Market?Ans: Global Olive Oil Market was valued at USD 11.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.17 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.13%.What factors are driving growth in the Olive Oil Market?Ans: Global Olive Oil Market growth is driven by rising health awareness, demand for premium extra-virgin and organic olive oils, and expanding applications across food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors.Which regions dominate the Olive Oil Market?Ans: Europe dominates with 39% market share due to high production in Italy, Spain, and Greece, while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.13%.What are the key challenges impacting the Olive Oil Market?Ans: Challenges include COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, low-cost alternative oils like soybean and sunflower, price volatility, and economic uncertainties affecting global demad and market share.Who are the leading players in the global Olive Oil Market?Ans: Key market players include Deoleo, Sovena Group, Borges International Group, Minerva, Gallo, Monini, Colavita, and several other regional and global vendors shaping the competitive landscape.Analyst Perspective:Industry experts indicate that the global olive oil sector is experiencing strong momentum, fueled by growing health consciousness, premium product adoption, and diversification across food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. Related Reports:
Organic Olive Oil Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/organic-olive-oil-market/186085/ 
Table Olives Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/table-olives-market/189443/ 
Olive Vegetable Water Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-olive-vegetable-water-market/109524/

About Us
Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. 