Sunflower Oil Market Size to Reach USD 33.97 Billion by 2032: Trends, Share, Demand, Forecast & Competitive Analysis

Sunflower Oil Market

The sunflower oil market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for healthy cooking oils and expanding applications across food and industrial sectors.

Maximize Market Research unveils the Sunflower Oil Market surge: fortified, high-oleic, and eco-friendly oils driving competitive growth globally.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Sunflower Oil Market size was valued at USD 22.64 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 33.97 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2025–2032.Global Sunflower Oil Market Soars: Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape & Booming Opportunities in Nutrient-Rich Edible OilsGlobal Sunflower Oil Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts through 2032. The industry is witnessing robust growth driven by rising demand for nutrient-rich, high-oleic, and fortified edible oils. Increasing adoption of organic, non-GMO, cold-pressed, and sustainable sunflower oils is transforming the market landscape. Growth in industrial food processing, bakery, snacks, cosmetics, and biodiesel applications, along with health-conscious consumption and e-commerce expansion, continues to shape the future of the global Sunflower Oil Market. Nutrient fortification, eco-friendly practices, and regional growth across Asia-Pacific and Europe are key factors fueling market expansion worldwide. What's Driving the Rise of the Global Sunflower Oil Market? Explore How Health, Sustainability, and Innovation Are Shaping 2032Sunflower Oil Market is growing rapidly as consumers and industries shift toward nutrient-rich, high-oleic, and fortified edible oils. Adoption of organic, non-GMO, and cold-pressed variants, coupled with sustainable farming practices, e-commerce expansion, and rising demand in bakery, snacks, cosmetics, and biodiesel applications, is transforming the global sunflower oil landscape and shaping future growth trends.Key Drivers Fueling the Global Sunflower Oil Market: Rising Demand, Health Trends, and Booming ApplicationsGlobal Sunflower Oil Market is experiencing exceptional growth, driven by surging global demand for its nutrient-rich profile including oleic acid, linoleic acid, polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), and vitamin E. Expanding applications in healthy cooking, vegan foods, fortified edible oils, cosmetics, and biodiesel production, combined with government incentives, trade support, and rising health-conscious trends, are shaping the market size, share, forecast, and competitive landscape.Challenges Constraining the Global Sunflower Oil Market: Substitutes, Costs, and Emerging Market PressuresGlobal Sunflower Oil Market faces key restraints from substitute edible oils such as olive, canola, soybean, and coconut oil, which provide competitive nutritional advantages. Additionally, high production and processing costs, along with price sensitivity in emerging markets, challenge adoption and affect overall market demand and growth projections.Emerging Opportunities in the Global Sunflower Oil Market: Fortified Oils, Biodiesel, and Booming Health ApplicationsGlobal Sunflower Oil Market presents high-potential opportunities through fortified and nutrient-enhanced oils, expanding use in cosmetics, vegan and functional foods, industrial applications, and biodiesel production. Growth in e-commerce, online retail, and modern distribution channels further enhances accessibility, trends, and revenue potential, positioning sunflower oil as a sustainable, health-focused, and fast-growing edible oil in the global market.Global Sunflower Oil Market Segmentation: Dominating Products, End-Users, and Booming Distribution ChannelsGlobal Sunflower Oil Market is witnessing dynamic growth across multiple segments, driven by rising demand for nutrient-rich and fortified sunflower oils. Processed sunflower oil dominates due to its widespread use in healthy cooking, industrial food processing, vegan products, and functional foods, while the industrial end-user segment leads adoption. Rapid expansion through e-commerce, supermarkets, and specialty stores is fueling market size, share, forecast, and trends, positioning sunflower oil as a high-potential, sustainable, and fast-growing edible oil worldwide. Top Trends Shaping the Global Sunflower Oil Market: Health, High-Oleic Demand, and Sustainable GrowthShift Toward Healthier and Premium Oils: Global Sunflower Oil Market is growing as consumers prefer organic, non-GMO, cold-pressed, and high-oleic sunflower oil, valued for its unsaturated fats and vitamin E content, boosting demand for premium and fortified edible oils.Rising Demand for High-Oleic Sunflower Oil: High-oleic sunflower oil is increasingly popular due to its longer shelf life, industrial frying stability, and enhanced oxidative resistance, transforming the processed sunflower oil segment and supporting growth in industrial and commercial applications.Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: Adoption of sustainable farming, reduced water usage, and minimal pesticide dependence is attracting environmentally conscious consumers, further driving market size, share, trends, and global forecast for sunflower oil.Global Sunflower Oil Market Movers 2025: Cargill Expansion, ADM Realignment, and Conagra's Premium Health LaunchIn April 2025, Cargill acquired a major edible‑oil refinery in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh, India), significantly expanding its sunflower oil production capacity to meet surging demand in Southern India.In April 2025, Archer Daniels Midland Company permanently shut its soybean‑processing facility in Kershaw, South Carolina as part of a broad global consolidation, signalling strategic realignment amid volatile vegetable‑oil markets and biofuel demand swings.In 2025, Conagra Brands, Inc. launched a new sunflower‑oil‑based healthy cooking oil line this year, targeting health‑conscious and vitamin‑E‑aware consumers, reinforcing its foothold in the growing premium edible‑oil segment.Global Sunflower Oil Market 2025: Europe's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Explosive Growth OpportunitiesEurope dominated the Global Sunflower Oil Market with USD 6.28 billion in 2024, fueled by surging demand for healthy, nutrient-rich cooking oils with high unsaturated fats and smoke points. Rapid urban lifestyles and increasing use in family cooking, catering, and foodservice are driving market size, share, trends, and competitive forecast, with Russia and Ukraine production hubs shaping supply dynamics.Asia Pacific is emerging as a fastest-growing market, driven by rising use in bakery, snack, and confectionery production, alongside government mandates phasing out partly hydrogenated oils (PHOs). Major importers India and China are increasing per capita edible oil consumption, enhancing market size, share, trends, forecast, and revenue potential, positioning the region as a strategic growth hotspot for sunflower oil producers and investors.Leading Key Players in the Sunflower Oil Industry:1.Cargill2.Archer Daniels Midland Company3.Conagra Brands, Inc.4.Bunge Ltd.5.Hanoon Oil Factory6.Colorado Mills7.PPB Group Barhad8.Parakh Group9.Abu Bhabi Vegetable Oil10.Rein Oil CC11.Aston12.EFKO13.Oliyar Production14.Delizio15.Avril Group16.Optimusagro Trade17.RISOIL SA18.Marico & Rein Oil CC19.Macjerry Sunflower oi20.KAISSA Oil21.Adani Wilmar22.Kernel23.Delta Wilmar CIS24.UkrOliya LLCStrategic Growth Drivers and Product Innovations Shaping the Global Sunflower Oil Market | Forecast 2025–2032♦ Rising Health Awareness: Growing consumer preference for nutrient-rich edible oils, including high-oleic, fortified, and vitamin E-enriched sunflower oils, is boosting global demand.♦ Premium & Organic Products Expansion: Increasing adoption of organic, non-GMO, and cold-pressed sunflower oils is driving the premium segment and enhancing market value.♦ Industrial & Commercial Applications Growth: Expanding use in bakery, snacks, confectionery, vegan foods, cosmetics, and biodiesel production is fueling consumption worldwide.♦ Sustainability Focus: Adoption of eco-friendly farming practices, reduced pesticide use, and water-efficient cultivation is attracting environmentally conscious consumers.♦ Technological Advancements: Innovations in processing, cold-press extraction, and nutrient fortification are improving oil quality, shelf life, and health benefits.♦ E-Commerce & Modern Distribution Channels: Growth in online retail, supermarkets, and specialty stores is enhancing accessibility and driving market penetration globally.FAQs:What is the current size of the Global Sunflower Oil Market?Ans: Global Sunflower Oil Market was valued at USD 22.64 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.97 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.What are the key drivers of sunflower oil market growth?Ans: Rising demand for nutrient-rich sunflower oil, applications in healthy cooking, vegan foods, cosmetics, and biodiesel, along with government incentives and health trends, are driving market growth.Which regions dominate the sunflower oil market?Ans: Europe leads the market with USD 6.28 billion in 2024, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to bakery, snack, and confectionery demand and rising imports in India and China.What are the major challenges in the sunflower oil market?Ans: Substitute edible oils like olive, canola, soybean, and coconut oil, high production costs, and price sensitivity in emerging markets constrain adoption and growth.Who are the key players in the global sunflower oil industry?Ans: Top players include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Conagra Brands, Bunge Ltd., Hanoon Oil Factory, Adani Wilmar, Kernel, and Delta Wilmar CIS among others.Analyst Perspective:As a third-party perspective, the Global Sunflower Oil Market is witnessing significant momentum, fueled by growing consumer preference for health-focused and fortified oils, along with expanding applications in industrial, vegan, and cosmetic sectors. Competitive moves by major players such as Cargill, ADM, and Conagra, alongside strategic investments and sustainability initiatives, underscore strong growth potential and attractive opportunities for new market entrants and investors. 