Lakesha Williams Recognized by Influential Women 2025

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Lakesha Williams, MS, CT in its 2025 feature as a dedicated human resources professional whose career reflects both passion and purpose. With more than a decade of experience in talent acquisition, employee relations, and organizational support, she has built a reputation as a strategic and compassionate leader who prioritizes both people and process.Lakesha currently serves as a Human Resources Administrator & Recruiter for Columbus City Schools, where she plays a pivotal role in attracting, hiring, and supporting top talent to fulfill the district’s mission. Her ability to connect the right individuals with the right opportunities has made a notable impact, with candidates even reaching out to leadership to share positive feedback. Additionally, she serves as a Clinical Intern at Metamorphosis Counseling and Consulting as she completes her Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Her career journey is defined by both breadth and depth. Prior to her current role, Lakesha served as a Student Success Coach and Regional Recruiter at Union Institute & University, where she supported student achievement and organizational growth and is a proud recipient of the Top Dog Recruitment Award, recognition of her outstanding performance in identifying and securing students to fulfill their career goals and building solid partnerships with businesses and organizations.She also gained counseling experience as a Licensed Counselor Trainee at New Heights Counseling Services, a role that sharpened her interpersonal skills and deepened her understanding of human behavior. Additional HR positions with Staffmark, Office Team with Homecare by Blackstone, and Columbus State Community College further expanded her expertise in recruitment and employee relations.Lakesha’s foundation in human resources began with her early role as an HR Administrative Assistant/Generalist with Breakthrough Media, where she learned the essentials of HR operations, compliance, and employee engagement. Over the years, she has built upon this foundation with a strong blend of technical HR knowledge and empathetic leadership, making her uniquely effective in creating supportive, inclusive workplaces.Drawing on her dual background in HR and counseling, Lakesha is recognized for blending interpersonal empathy with strategic problem-solving. She is especially passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that recruitment practices not only meet organizational needs but also reflect the values of fairness and representation.Her academic achievements underscore her commitment to lifelong learning. Lakesha holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Grand Valley State University and has earned a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University and is pursuing an additional Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Walden University, further strengthening her expertise in recruitment strategies, workforce planning, and employee development.Lakesha attributes her success to lessons learned throughout her career. Having once worked in environments where she felt invisible, she made it her personal mission to ensure that everyone feels seen and valued. She firmly believes every role matters, from custodians to cafeteria staff, and every role contributes to the success of an organization.The best career advice that Lakesha can provide—and embodies daily—is to approach every candidate with empathy and understanding. She acknowledges that many job seekers face professional or personal struggles, such as job loss, and she is committed to making the hiring process as seamless, respectful, and uplifting as possible. Her guiding principle is that every candidate should leave the experience feeling valued, whether or not they are ultimately selected.When speaking to young women entering the HR field, Lakesha encourages curiosity and courage. She advises them to ask questions, be authentic, and embrace challenges as opportunities to grow. For her, success lies in being adaptable, open to new experiences, and committed to lifelong learning.Lakesha also recognizes the ongoing challenges within her industry, particularly the difficulty of ensuring fair and competitive pay in nonprofit and public sectors. She is candid about the obstacles that funding limitations present, but remains dedicated to finding solutions that prioritize equity and retention.At the core of her career and life are the values of faith, integrity, and respect for all people. More than just a recruiter, Lakesha sees herself as a mentor and coach, empowering individuals to succeed beyond the hiring process. Whether through formal recruitment or informal mentoring, she ensures her work leaves a lasting, positive impact.Outside of her professional life, Lakesha finds joy in dancing, uplifting music, and volunteering for her daughter’s softball team. She embraces creativity, advocating, and community connection as essential parts of her well-rounded life.Through her unwavering dedication, both personally and professionally, Lakesha Williams exemplifies the qualities of an influential woman—resilient, empathetic, and committed to helping others thrive.Learn More about Lakesha Williams:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/lakesha-williams Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

