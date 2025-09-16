BioVentrix Appoints Mark H. Ravich as Independent Board Member

Seasoned Executive Brings Strategic Insight and Financial Expertise to Support Company’s Governance and Funding Initiatives

I look forward to contributing to the work of the Board & supporting BioVentrix’s efforts to address the needs of patients with ischemic heart failure who may be candidates for the Revivent procedure.” — Mark Ravich

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVentrix , Inc., a private clinical-stage medical device company with devices for left ventricular function restoration, today announced the appointment of Mark H. Ravich to its Board of Directors as an independent board member. Mr. Ravich joins recently appointed independent directors William T. Abraham, MD, and Rishi Puri, MD, PhD, FRACP.Mr. Ravich brings decades of executive and board leadership experience across public and private companies in capital markets, technology, and real estate. Since 1998, he has served as President of Tri-Star Management, Inc., a commercial real estate management and syndication firm he co-founded. His prior leadership roles include CEO and Director of Universal International, Inc., and board positions at medical technology companies including Dilon Technologies and MR Instruments. He currently serves on the Board of Rockwell Medical, Inc., where he is a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr. Ravich holds a BSE and MBA, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.“I look forward to contributing to the work of the Board and supporting BioVentrix’s efforts to address the needs of patients with ischemic heart failure who may be candidates for the Revivent procedure, said Mr. Ravich. “BioVentrix’s strategic priorities align with my commitment to advancing patient care and serving shareholder interests.”Mr. Ravich will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.The Company recently announced the appointment of Vinod H. Thourani, MD, and Marat Fudim, MD, MHS, as national co-principal investigators for the company’s pivotal RELIVE clinical trial. The RELIVE trial will study the safety and efficacy of BioVentrix’s proprietary Revivent System in restoring left ventricular function in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction and extensive left ventricular scarring. The less invasive Revivent System has previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.“We are pleased to welcome Mark Ravich to our Board of Directors,” commented David Richmond, Chairman and Co-CEO of BioVentrix. “His proven governance experience, shareholder perspective, and deep understanding of capital markets will be valuable as we advance the RELIVE trial.”About the Revivent SystemThe BioVentrix Revivent System is designed to support a less invasive procedure to treat a dilated left ventricle of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and extensive left ventricular scar, who have a suboptimal response to guideline-directed medical therapy. The procedure uses myocardial micro-anchor implants to reconstruct the dilated left ventricle to produce a more efficient chamber. Prior trials showed statistical significance with a subpopulation for similar endpoints to those that will be assessed in the RELIVE Trial. The Revivent System received the CE Mark in 2016.About BioVentrixBioVentrix, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore heart function and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. Its solutions offer heart failure specialists new treatment options aimed at improving left ventricular function which may increase cardiac ejection fraction. The company’s flagship product, the Revivent System, is currently undergoing evaluation in the RELIVE Study, a pivotal clinical trial in the United States, and is in the early stages of commercialization across Europe.The BioVentrix trademark is a federally registered trademark owned by BioVentrix. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited.Investigational Device. The Revivent System is limited to Investigational Use Only in The United States.# # #

