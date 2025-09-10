BioVentrix Appoints William T. Abraham, MD and Rishi Puri, MD, PhD, FRACP to Board of Directors

Renowned cardiovascular experts bring decades of clinical, research & leadership experience to support BioVentrix’s mission of advancing heart failure treatment

We look forward to contributing as BioVentrix continues its RELIVE pivotal trial.” — William T. Abraham, MD, and Rishi Puri, MD, PhD, FRACP

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVentrix , Inc., a medical device company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore heart function, today announced the appointment of William T. Abraham, MD, and Rishi Puri, MD, PhD, FRACP, to its Board of Directors. Both are internationally recognized leaders in cardiovascular medicine with extensive clinical, research, innovations, and hospital governance experience.The Company recently announced the appointment of Vinod H. Thourani, MD, and Marat Fudim, MD, MHS, as national co-principal investigators for the company’s pivotal RELIVE clinical trial. The RELIVE trial will study the safety and efficacy of BioVentrix’s proprietary Revivent System in restoring left ventricular function in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction and extensive left ventricular scarring. The less invasive Revivent System has previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Dr. Abraham currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of V-Wave Ltd. (recently acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and is Professor of Medicine, Physiology and Cell Biology at The Ohio State University. He has led numerous landmark heart failure clinical trials, authored more than 1,000 original manuscripts, book chapters, and scientific papers, and has served in senior advisory roles for major academic and industry-sponsored research initiatives.Dr. Puri is a coronary and structural heart disease interventional cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, where he specializes in catheter-based therapies for coronary, valvular and heart failure disease. He has authored over 450 peer-reviewed publications and performed thousands of advanced interventional procedures. Dr. Puri currently serves as global co-principal investigator for the TRICAV-1, TRICAV-2, and ADVANCE-DCB FDA clinical trials and national co- principal investigator for the ALLAY-HFrEF trial. He also serves on the global steering committees of multiple pivotal trials in the aortic and mitral valve therapy space. He was recently appointed Chief Medical Director of T45 Labs, a Bay Area medical Device incubator that houses 2 portfolio companies he co-founded.“As clinicians with hospital administration experience, we recognize that heart failure therapies, like the BioVentrix Revivent System, must address the needs of patients as well as hospitals, payers, surgeons and heart failure physicians,” stated Dr. Abraham and Dr. Puri. “Multiple studies highlight that untreated heart failure imposes substantial burdens on hospitals and payers due to expensive hospitalization and declining patient health(1), (2), (3). We look forward to contributing our perspectives in our governance role as the company continues its pivotal trial with scientific rigor and integrity.”The RELIVE (Randomized Evaluation of Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement) Trial is a prospective, randomized, multi-center, dual-arm pivotal study of the BioVentrix Revivent System. Enrollment in the RELIVE Trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2025 and will involve 90 treated and 45 control patients.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Abraham and Dr. Puri to our Board, said David Richmond, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BioVentrix. “Their unique blend of frontline clinical experience, hospital administration insight, and deep involvement in pivotal cardiovascular trials will be invaluable as we advance the RELIVE trial and prepare for potential commercialization of the Revivent System.”About the Revivent SystemThe BioVentrix Revivent System is designed to support a less invasive procedure to treat a dilated left ventricle of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and extensive left ventricular scar, who have a suboptimal response to guideline-directed medical therapy. The procedure uses myocardial micro-anchor implants to reconstruct the dilated left ventricle to produce a more efficient chamber. Prior trials showed statistical significance with a subpopulation for similar endpoints to those that will be assessed in the RELIVE Trial. The Revivent System received the CE Mark in 2016.About BioVentrixBioVentrix, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore heart function and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. Its solutions offer heart failure specialists new treatment options aimed at improving left ventricular function which may increase cardiac ejection fraction. The company’s flagship product, the Revivent System, is currently undergoing evaluation in the RELIVE Study, a pivotal clinical trial in the United States, and is in the early stages of commercialization across Europe.The BioVentrix trademark is a federally registered trademark owned by BioVentrix. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited.Investigational Device. The Revivent System is limited to Investigational Use Only in The United States.# # #(1) Nair et al. Impact of Outpatient Diuretic Infusion Therapy on Healthcare Cost and Readmissions. Int J Heart Fail. 2022 Jan 11;4(1):29–41.(2)Hayward et al. Projecting Hospitals’ Profit Margins Under Several Illustrative Scenarios. Working Paper Series, Congressional Budget Office. 2016(3)Milhailoff et al. The Effects of Multiple Chronic Conditions on Adult Patient Readmissions and Hospital Finances: A Management Case Study. Inquiry. 2017 Sep 1

