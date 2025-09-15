New ‘Home and Soul Harmony’ Show Featuring a Fitness Guru and a Master Interior Designer is Designed to Feed the Soul

Perla and Lisa with Numerology Authority Dr. Carmen Harra Hosts Lisa Dwoskin and Perla Lichi on the set of 'Harmony and the Soul' Baroness Anka Birgu guest stars on new TV show 'Harmony and the Soul'

Lisa Dwoskin and Perla Lichi share their spiritual connection on “Home and Soul Harmony,” debuting September 15 through DB TV on Roku and Amazon Prime.

If someone is well balanced in their life, and in their body, their home also must be well designed, integrated, and balanced.” — Lisa Dwoskin and Perla Lichi

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a phenomenally successful and well-known fitness guru/life coach meets a world-famous master interior designer?Harmony. Home and Soul Harmony, to be exact. And now these two kindred spirits are sharing their mutual passion for helping others on a new weekly TV show with this name. The show is debuting Monday September 15 at 7:30 pm through DB TV on Roku and Amazon Prime; and through Amp Media Studios and their seven affiliate ration stations "Oldie South Florida Radio Network."“When I met Lisa Dwoskin, I knew she would be the ying to my yang,” says Designer Perla Lichi. “Our shared experiences, knowledge and wisdom—her for the body and me for the home—present a unified message designed to reach out and help people everywhere.”After their first meeting at a recent charity event, Lisa and Perla soon discovered many similarities in their respective life paths and a bevy of mutual friends. There was also a realization that each of them had arrived at a point of career success and inner peace that allowed time for sharing their life lessons with others.Lisa helps people achieve fitness and at the same time, learn the power of positive thinking. Perla creates unique home interiors that introduce beauty and improve her clients’ day-by-day living. Her interiors are functional, comfortable, and beautiful. “And they also soothe the soul,” explains Perla."Home and Soul Harmony" is a weekly TV show that presents insightful knowledge, fun, and unique ways to connect your soul and your home. The spirited repartee between the two hosts will be complemented with an array of well-known authorities in Numerology, Astrology, Feng Shui, Zen and more. Guests include Carmen Herra, Ph.D, a world-renowned intuitive psychologist, relationship expert, bestselling author, radio show host, and TV personality. In the last 30 years, Carmen has helped over 40,000 people rediscover peace of mind, reclaim personal power, and regain joy. During her guest spot, the Baroness Anka Birgu, a former Olympic fencer, actress, Clairol Model and Realtor, will discuss her consistent habits that contribute to her confidence, wellbeing, and happiness.Master interior DesignerPerla LichiInterior Designer Perla Lichi is a leading voice in luxury interior design. Forty years ago, after graduation from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, she was unknown. Hers is the story of the years from then until now when a self-confident fighter rose to the top by pluck and pure passion, a natural talent and a keen designing eye.“I have been designing homes around the world now for more than forty years. And I can assure you that ninety percent of interior design is about the people as much if not more than the project itself. And when I come to understand them, each person needs a home that is peacefully designed, integrated, and balanced. Each home must be a design unique for that individual and family.”Interior design, like fashion, goes through cycles. Perla has the uncanny ability to lead rather than follow the trends. In her early years, in addition to classic styles that were popular at the time, Perla was also designing outré modern interiors with contemporary furniture and purple accents. Becoming known was a challenge and at the time there was no world-wide social media.She gradually built up a portfolio that today includes luxury residences around the world. Perla transforms each client's unique design vision into reality, creating spaces that reflect their personality. Perla has proven repeatedly that professional interior design enhances lifestyle and increases real estate value.Perla Lichi and her team do not just design rooms that look like pictures in a magazine. They make sure the aesthetics are to each client’s taste. She also makes sure each client will enjoy living day by day in spaces that provide comfort and enhanced lifestyle.Life Coach/Fitness GuruLisa DwoskinLisa Dwoskin owned and operated Metamorphecise Health Spa and Wellness Center in Miami for 13 years. She later transcended herself to become a life coach and personal trainer. Today, her “Good Morning Workout!” fitness show on DBRV, has a huge following.As she became more experienced in working with clients one on one, Lisa realized that many people were suffering and staying stagnant in one place because they could not program their minds to be positive. Lisa felt that she had to teach individuals that with a positive mindset, they can change their bodies and their lives. At this point, she began to incorporate mind and spiritual workouts into her clients’ regimes.Lisa Dwoskin lives, breathes, eats, and sleeps fitness. Anyone who knows Lisa is drawn to her by her positive, magnetic personality and her knowledge and love for fitness and well-being. Her mantra: "Life is a gift and you must give back to truly enjoy it." Lisa lives her life to help people. She believes that your mind is in control of your body.Lisa has been in the health and wellness industry for 30 years, and her passion has grown into overall health, wellness, and lifestyle. She has built up a great reputation. People want to hear what she has to say. She leads seminars to educate people on self-love, healing, and meditation. On her weekly radio show, she talks about fitness, nutrition, spiritual enlightenment, and healthy living in every aspect of your life. She not only teaches what she preaches; she lives it 100 percent as well.Lisa and Perla can’t wait for you to watch and enjoy "Home and Soul Harmony" each week on Roku and Amazon Prime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.